Snag This HP OmniBook X Flip 2-In-1 Deal For $300 Off For A Limited Time





If you're not routinely checking out Best Buy's deal of the day already, you should consider doing so because the retailer sometimes serves up tantalizing bargains. Today is potentially one of those days, assuming you're in the market for a new laptop and want one that is flexible, reasonably powered, and offered at a price that won't put a big hurt on your wallet or purse.

HP OmniBook X Flip 2-In-1 Copilot+ PC Is $300 Off

HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC, which is on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy ($300 off). That's a nice discount, though as mentioned, it's the retailer's deal of the day—that means you'll have to be fast to secure it as this price. Up for grabs is the, which is on sale for. That's a nice discount, though as mentioned, it's the retailer's deal of the day—that means you'll have to be fast to secure it as this price.





This is a well-rounded machine sporting a 16-inch IPS touchscreen display with a Full HD+ (1920x1200, 16:10 aspect ratio) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and 360-degree hinge so that it can fold all the way back on itself to use as a tablet. You also have the option of using it like a traditional laptop or in tent mode (as pictured above).





It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor (8C/8T, up to 4.5GHz, 8MB L3 cache) based on Lunar Lake , which itself features a 40 TOPS NPU and Arc 130V graphics, plus 16GB of fast LPDDR5X-8533 memory and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD).





You also get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, a 5MP IR camera with an HDR switch, a Thunderbolt 4 port with USB-C (40Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), another USB-C port (10Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPower 1.4a, HP Sleep and Charge), two USB-A ports (10Gbps each), a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, an HDMI 2.1 output, and up to 23 hours of rated battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot+ PC Is $300 Off Too









Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot+ PC that's on sale for $499.99 at Best Buy (save $300). We've been consistently impressed with Samsung's Galaxy laptop designs, which in our experience combine premium construction with solid components. If you're willing or wanting to give Snapdragon a try, you can go even even cheaper with this slickthat's on sale for. We've been consistently impressed with Samsung's Galaxy laptop designs, which in our experience combine premium construction with solid components.





In this case, you're looking at a traditional laptop wit ha 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080, 16:9 aspect ratio) display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 300 hits brightness.





This one is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processor (X1-26-100) with eight Oryon CPU cores featuring a 3GHz max multi-core frequency and 30MB of cache, an Adreno GPU capable of 1.7 TFLOPS, and onboard hexagon NPU rated for up to 45 TOPS.





It also features 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, 512GB of eUFS storage, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, two USB4 ports, a single USB 3.2 port, an HDMI 2.1 output, a 3.5mm combo jack, a microSD card reader, and up to 28 hours of rated battery life.





Here are a few more productivity laptops priced under a grand...