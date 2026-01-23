Hurry And Snag Apple's AirPods Pro 3 At An All-Time Low In A Limited Time Deal





I've said this a million times by now (rough estimate) but it bears repeating - never pay full price for an audio product. NEVER! Yes, that's a blanket recommendation and we're sure it can nitpicked to find exceptions, but for the most part, paying full price for headphones or earbuds or speakers and so forth is a fool's game. That's because audio gear is frequently on sale, including the latest generation products, as is the case now with Apple's latest and greatest AirPods Pro 3.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Are $50 Off For An All-Time Low Price

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 for an all-time low, with the latest-generation earbuds marked down to $199.99 at Best Buy (save $50). For the aforementioned nitpickers, technically these have been down to $199 at Amazon in past sales, but let's not quibble over 99 cents. This is basically an all-time low, and a solid deal for Apple's top earbuds. If you're fast, you can scorefor an all-time low, with the latest-generation earbuds marked down to. For the aforementioned nitpickers, technically these have been down to $199 at Amazon in past sales, but let's not quibble over 99 cents. This is basically an all-time low, and a solid deal for Apple's top earbuds.





The caveat is that this is Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' so you have to pull the trigger before the countdown timer expires. We're sure these earbuds will hit this mark again sometime, but only Apple and its retail partners know exactly when.





Apple launched the AirPods Pro 3 during a hardware event in September, so these earbuds haven't been on the market all that long. I haven't had a chance to test them yet (I'm still rocking the first-generation AirPods Pro earbuds and remain happy with them), but according to Apple, it was able to double the active noise cancellation (ANC) performance compared to the AirPods Pro 2.





The company also touts a range of other upgrades, including a better fit with a design tweak based on 10,000 ear scans and more than 100,000 hours of user research, an upgraded IP57 rating for water and sweat, a new heart rate tracker, and better battery life (up to 8 hours, 33% more than the AiPods Pro 2).

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) Are $50 Off Too









Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) on sale too - they're marked down to $249 at Amazon (save $50). That's not an all-time low (these briefly dipped to $199.99 during Black Friday/Cyber Monday), but hey, they're $50 off as well. If you're not feeling a pair of AirPods for any reason but still want a premium set of earbuds, you can find theon sale too - they're marked down to. That's not an all-time low (these briefly dipped to $199.99 during Black Friday/Cyber Monday), but hey, they're $50 off as well.





They're also excellent earbuds. You can check out my review for full analysis , but the short of its, they're comfortable, the bass hits hard enough when you want it to (you can adjust the EQ), and they deliver balanced audio suitable for a range of music genres.





I also really like the SpeechClarity feature that drowns out ambient noise when you're on a phone call. I tested this by standing next to a running washing machine as well as a flushing toilet, and the person on the other end of the call could only hear my voice. That's some impressive noise suppression wizardry.





