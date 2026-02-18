CATEGORIES
home News

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Switch 2 Patch Delivers A Surprise Performance Fix

by Chris HarperWednesday, February 18, 2026, 02:38 PM EDT
hero skyrim switch2
Upon its launch, the Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition received heavy criticism for its 30 FPS cap, input lag, and various graphical glitches. Despite how much more powerful the Nintendo Switch 2 is compared to the platforms available when Skyrim launched, the improvements over the previous-gen Switch seemed minor, and there was clearly performance being left on the table when compared to ports like Cyberpunk 2077. Fortunately, Bethesda has finally had enough time with the game to patch most of its issues. With its latest update, the title supports both a 60 FPS Performance mode and a 30 FPS Quality mode, and sweeping bug fixes have addressed dozens of graphics and control bugs.


Highlights of the Skyrim Anniversary Edition 1.2 patch on Nintendo Switch 2 include:
  • Four crash fixes. One related to selecting "Load" multiple times, another related to audio, and the other two related to specific gameplay scenarios.
  • Water visual problems fixed—previously, viewing water from behind a menu or a long distance caused it to "shift up and down".
  • Unintended blue tint on aspen trees fixed.
  • Cave transitions fixed, preventing a previous case of the cave entrance remaining as an onscreen outline when loading.
  • 11 control / UI bug fixes.
While it's good that Bethesda has released this patch, it's worth noting that this version of the game has been out since September of 2025. Compared to other major Nintendo Switch 2 ports, and considering the sheer size of Bethesda, it's a shame that it took this long for a game originally released in November of 2011 to be able to hit 60 FPS on Nintendo Switch 2. The extent of the bugs and poor performance plaguing this version of the game suggests a lack of effort, testing, or both for this game ahead of its release. It's a bad look for a $60 port from a major AAA studio.

Fortunately, per Bethesda's patch notes and initial feedback on the patch, the game is in much better shape now. While there may still be room to improve input lag (a previous update partially addressed the issue by disabling V-Sync), most major problems have been fixed. FPS hitches in Quality mode have been addressed and a Performance mode has been added. Early testing of the new patch shows Anniversary Edition looking much more like the version of the game available on PC and current-gen consoles.
Tags:  Gaming, bethesda, Skyrim, the elder scrolls, nintendo switch 2
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment