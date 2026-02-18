The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Switch 2 Patch Delivers A Surprise Performance Fix

Upon its launch, the Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
received heavy criticism for its 30 FPS cap, input lag, and various graphical glitches. Despite how much more powerful the Nintendo Switch 2
is compared to the platforms available when Skyrim
launched, the improvements over the previous-gen Switch seemed minor, and there was clearly performance being left on the table when compared to ports like Cyberpunk 2077
. Fortunately, Bethesda has finally had enough time with the game to patch most of its issues. With its latest update, the title supports both a 60 FPS Performance mode and a 30 FPS Quality mode, and sweeping bug fixes have addressed dozens of graphics and control bugs.
Highlights of the Skyrim Anniversary Edition
1.2 patch on Nintendo Switch 2 include:
- Four crash fixes. One related to selecting "Load" multiple times, another related to audio, and the other two related to specific gameplay scenarios.
- Water visual problems fixed—previously, viewing water from behind a menu or a long distance caused it to "shift up and down".
- Unintended blue tint on aspen trees fixed.
- Cave transitions fixed, preventing a previous case of the cave entrance remaining as an onscreen outline when loading.
- 11 control / UI bug fixes.
While it's good that Bethesda has released this patch, it's worth noting that this version of the game has been out since September of 2025. Compared to other major Nintendo Switch 2 ports, and considering the sheer size of Bethesda, it's a shame that it took this long for a game originally released in November of 2011 to be able to hit 60 FPS on Nintendo Switch 2. The extent of the bugs and poor performance plaguing this version of the game suggests a lack of effort, testing, or both for this game ahead of its release. It's a bad look for a $60 port from a major AAA studio.
Fortunately, per Bethesda's patch notes
and initial feedback on the patch, the game is in much better shape now. While there may still be room to improve input lag (a previous update partially addressed the issue by disabling V-Sync), most major problems have been fixed. FPS hitches in Quality mode have been addressed and a Performance mode has been added. Early testing of the new patch shows Anniversary Edition
looking much more like the version of the game
available on PC and current-gen consoles.