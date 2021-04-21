Google Meet Is Getting A Big UI Overhaul And New Features To Battle Zoom





We are in the thick of a pandemic, and, for the most part, people have transitioned online for work, school, and leisure. The main company in the teleconference space right now is Zoom, but it appears Google is trying to sneak up from behind and go for the takedown. Today, Google announced new ways for Google Meet to be more competitive overall.

Refreshed Design To Make Meetings Easier





Improving Video Quality And Reliability





The biggest features in this category have already been introduced on mobile but are finally making their way to the web version of Google Meet. The handy low light mode was introduced last year on mobile to allow users to look their best while in suboptimal lighting conditions. This is coming to Google Meet in browser in the coming weeks, so you no longer have to deal with a glare.

New Backgrounds On Mobile And Web





Background replacement is essentially a standard feature for any video conferencing tool, but Google is taking it one step further. Google Meet will allow users to replace their background with a video rather than a static image on both mobile and web. Initially, people can expect three different video backgrounds, with more coming soon.