Skullcandy Earbud Flaw Exposes Microphones To Remote Attackers
To be specific, the vulnerability affects Dime 3s running firmware version 1.0.0.28. The bug stems from an unauthenticated Bluetooth pairing flaw tracked as CVE-2025-20701, which resides within the underlying Airoha Bluetooth Audio SDK used by the manufacturer. Originally presented by cybersecurity researchers at ERNW, the underlying flaw represents a missing-authentication issue in the Bluetooth stack that allows incoming connection requests to complete automatically without user consent.
A vulnerability advisory issued by the Carnegie Mellon University CERT Coordination Center (CERT/CC), initiated after a tip from researcher Jacob Nowak, warns that an attacker within wireless radio range can initiate a Bluetooth Classic request to a pair of Dime 3s. Because the buds employ a "NoInputNoOutput" I/O profile, the Bluetooth stack accepts incoming pairing requests without requiring a PIN, a passkey, physical button presses, or placing the earbuds into manual pairing mode.
To its credit, Airoha has already issued SDK patches and Skullcandy resolved the issue in firmware version 1.0.0.30, which should be preinstalled in new production batches. However, since the Dime 3 does not support over-the-air firmware updates via the mobile Skullcandy app, there is currently no way for owners of units running firmware version 1.0.0.28 to upgrade to the patched version.
For units running 1.0.0.28, we advise users to power off their earbuds completely when not actively in use or keep them out of Bluetooth range of untrusted devices in public environments. That said, if you've been shopping for a Dime 3 (and like living on the edge), they're going for $24.99 (previously $34.99) right now.