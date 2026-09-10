Skullcandy Earbud Flaw Exposes Microphones To Remote Attackers

A Bluetooth security flaw was found in the Skullcandy Dime 3 - Image: Skullcandy

So, once an attacker completes the unauthorized pairing sequence, their device is added to the earbuds' trusted device list. This allows the rogue device to automatically reconnect whenever it comes within range of the target. The attacker can then utilize A2DP streams to disrupt active audio sessions, stop legitimate playback, or play arbitrary audio directly into the victim's ears... or worse. By leveraging the Hands-Free/Headset profile (HFP/HSP), an attacker can access the built-in microphone array, thus transforming the device into a remote eavesdropping tool that streams live ambient room audio.





Since these buds are a dime-a-dozen, no one can really tell for sure if their buds are - Image: Skullcandy

