Skull And Bones Closed Beta And PC Requirements Revealed, You Might Need A Bigger SSD





Skull and Bones, Ubisoft’s much maligned pirate game, let players interested in the closed beta know what hardware they’ll need to enjoy the title. One of the requirements that stands out is the hefty 65GB of storage the game will require, and Ubisoft is very specific that the game will need an solid state drive (SSD). The announcement makes no mention of support for spinning hard disk drives (HDDs).

As for the rest of the hardware requirements, gamers with modest computers will be able to run the game. On the low end gamers will need an Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT. To run the game at its highest settings it will be necessary to have an Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X along with a GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT





Here's a look at the full breakdown...







