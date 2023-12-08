Skull And Bones Closed Beta And PC Requirements Revealed, You Might Need A Bigger SSD
Skull and Bones, Ubisoft’s much maligned pirate game, let players interested in the closed beta know what hardware they’ll need to enjoy the title. One of the requirements that stands out is the hefty 65GB of storage the game will require, and Ubisoft is very specific that the game will need an solid state drive (SSD). The announcement makes no mention of support for spinning hard disk drives (HDDs).
As for the rest of the hardware requirements, gamers with modest computers will be able to run the game. On the low end gamers will need an Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT. To run the game at its highest settings it will be necessary to have an Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X along with a GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT.
Here's a look at the full breakdown...
The closed beta will let wannabe pirates explore the Red Isle, the Coast of Africa, and the Open Seas. The Red Isle is the home of the pirate den of Sainte Anne, which is a safe zone where players will be able to interact with one another. It also acts as a hub where it will be possible to make ship repairs and store or sell their ill-gotten gains.
The closed beta will be a short experience, with Ubisoft saying that “you will be able to play and experience the world of Skull and Bones for 6 hours in total.” Gamers who jump in will be rewarded with several cosmetic items for their ships, an emote, and a world event for players who stick it out for the full 6 hours.
Skull and Bones has an uphill climb to get an audience after the myriad of delays the game has seen, but hopefully this closed beta is what Ubisoft needs to help them right the ship.