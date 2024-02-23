AI Arms Race Fuels HBM Memory Shortage: SK Hynix Sold Out for 2024









NVIDIA's Grace Hopper Superchip, with nearly 5TB of memory bandwidth thanks to SK hynix HBM3e.

Demand for high-end AI processors like the GH200 and rival AMD's Instinct MI300, which also uses HBM, is so high that it turns out memory producer SK hynix has completely allocated its full expected production of HBM for the entirety of 2024. In an interview posted to the company blog, SK hynix VP Kitae Kim says exactly that:





"The basis of semiconductor sales is to preemptively secure customer volumes and negotiate to sell quality products at better conditions. We have a good product, so now it's a battle of speed. This year's HBM is already 'sold out'. Although 2024 has just begun, we are already preparing for 2025 to dominate the market.” - Ki-Tae Kim, SK hynix Vice President of HBM Sales & Marketing