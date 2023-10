Samsung Unveils Shinebolt HBM3E Memory At Nearly 10Gbps And Blistering 32Gbps GDDR7

While the focus of Samsung's announcement was clearly HBM3E, the company also announced its upcoming GDDR7 memory chips, which will hit 32Gbps per chip. For reference, GDDR6X (made by Micron for NVIDIA) maxes out roughly at 22Gbps, and regular GDDR6 at 16Gbps. GDDR6 has been around for a while, first debuting on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 20 series in 2018, while GDDR6X came out with the RTX 30 series. Still, GDDR6X is three years old, so the upgrade GDDR7 will provide for next-generation GPUs will be significant.Previously, Samsung detailed other technical specifications of its GDDR7 memory: it will be 20% more efficient than GDDR6 and will allow for memory bandwidth of around 1.5 terabytes per second in some configurations. Those kinds of speeds on consumer GPUs were previously only possible with HBM2, which was able to deliver just over 1TB/s worth of bandwidth on the Radeon VII all the way back in 2019. Even the GeForce RTX 4090 has just a tad less memory bandwidth than the Radeon VII, but with GDDR7 it looks like GPUs will be able to enjoy the speeds HBM2 previously delivered.