SK Hynix Releases Platinum P41 SSDs With Supersonic PCIe 4 Speeds Up To 7,000MB/s

These are the capacities and prices that are available...

2TB SK Hynix Platinum P41: $259.98

$259.98 1TB SK Hynix Platinum P41: $149.98

$149.98 500GB SK Hynix Platinum P41: $104.99

As expected, SK Hynix is going totally in-house with this series. The Platinum P41 SSDs mate SK Hynix's own 176-layer 3D triple-level cell (TLC) NAND flash memory chips with its Aries controller, which is also the company's first PCIe 4 controller. To top it off, these drives feature a DRAM buffer from SK Hynix's own LPDDR4 memory.





Regarding the memory, there are other SSDs that use 176-layer chips, but this is the first drive series to leverage ones from SK Hynix.







All three capacities are rated to hit 7,000MB/s for sequential reads. Both the 2TB and 1TB models also boast sequential write performance of up to 6,500MB/s, while the 500GB model goes up to 4,700MB/s. Then for 4K random read and write IOPS, you're looking at 1,400K and 1,300K, respectively, for the 2TB and 1TB models, and 960K and 1,000K for the 512GB drive.





Regarding write endurance, SK Hynix lists the 2TB at 1,200 TBW (terabytes written), the 1TB at 750 TBW, and the 500GB at 500 TBW. All three are backed by a 5-year warranty.

