SK Hynix Gold P31 Is The First 128-Layer SSD And It's Smoking Fast For The Money

"As a leading manufacturer of memory chips, SK Hynix designs, develops, and supplies its own DRAM and NAND flash devices as well as internal SSD controllers. Prior to the addition of the Gold P31 PCIe SSD, SK Hynix launched the Gold S31 SATA consumer SSDs, offering the industry’s best-in-class speeds and reliability," SK Hynix says.

Where SK Hynix has the distinct advantage is with pricing...

SK Hynix Gold P31 1TB: $134.99, Amazon

$134.99, Amazon SK Hynix Gold P31 500GB: $74.99, Amazon

That works out to around $0.13 per gigabyte for the 1TB model, and around $0.15 per gigabyte for the 500GB model. In comparison, Amazon sells Samsung's 970 Evo Plus 1TB for $189.99 (around $0.20 per gigabyte) and the 500GB model for $99.99 (also around $0.20 per gigabyte).





The warranty is not too shabby, either. Like Samsung's 970 Evo Plus, SK Hynix is offering a 5-year guarantee on its new Gold P31 SSDs. Both capacities are available now.

