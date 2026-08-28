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SK Hynix Begins $4B US Plant To Feed Insatiable AI Chip Demand

by Paul LillyFriday, August 28, 2026, 08:56 AM EDT
Rendering of the SK hynix Indiana fab
Rendering of the SK hynix Indiana fab - Image: SK hynix
SK hynix has officially broken ground on its first U.S. manufacturing site, kicking off construction on a $4 billion advanced packaging and R&D facility in West Lafayette, Indiana. Located within the Purdue Research Park, the 133-acre campus aims to ease a bottleneck in the AI hardware supply chain by bringing domestic high-bandwidth memory (HBM) packaging closer to major U.S. customers like NVIDIA.

In a press release, SK hynix says it will fabricate cutting-edge DRAM wafers at its facilities in South Korea before shipping them to West Lafayette. Once there, workers will stack the dies vertically using advanced interconnects to produce high-density HBM modules designed for next-generation AI accelerators.
"Furthermore, an 'Advanced Packaging R&D Testbed' will be built alongside the production lines, enabling customers, universities, and business partners to collaboratively develop next-generation packaging technologies and rapidly execute prototype fabrication and performance validation," SK hynix says.

The Indiana fab's cleanroom is scheduled to open by October 2028, with high-volume commercial production targeted for the second half of 2029. SK hynix anticipates the site becoming a major HBM production hub with around 1,000 U.S. workers once it's fully up and running.

Construction workers at SK hynix's Indiana site.
SK hynix breaks ground at its $4 billion Indiana fab - Image: SK hynix

The project—which expanded from an initial $3.9 billion estimate to over $4 billion—receives federal backing through up to $458 million in direct CHIPS Act grants and $500 million in proposed loans.

Alongside the buildout, SK hynix also finalized a research framework agreement with Purdue University to collaborate on advanced packaging technology and build pipeline programs for local engineering graduates. SK hynix says it is evaluating more than 100 supply partners for materials, components, and equipment for the Indiana site, which in addition to employing 1,000 workers, will also create around 7,000 direct and indirect jobs across the broader regional ecosystem.

"SK hynix’s historic investment in West Lafayette is further proof that Indiana is leading the way in rebuilding America’s semiconductor industry," said Senator Young. "This project will create good-paying jobs, strengthen our national and economic security, and ensure the technologies of the future are developed and manufactured here in the United States."

It will take a few years before the first Indiana-made HBM stacks ship out to partners like NVIDIA, but from SK hynix's vantage point, as competition to expand AI infrastructure intensifies, the new site will both stabilize the U.S. semiconductor supply chain and benefit the national economy and security in the AI era.
Tags:  memory, manufacturing, AI, hbm, sk hynix, (nasdaq:skhy)
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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