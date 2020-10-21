Silicon Motion Debuts Three PCIe 4 SSD Controllers Supporting Up To 7,400MB/s





Following the release of the AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop processor family, and complementing X570 motherboards, PCIe 4.0 SSDs have been sought after by enthusiasts looking for some extra performance. There aren't many companies out there making PCIe 4.0 SSD controllers, so when new products are announced, we definitely take notice.

Such is the case today with three new PCIe 4.0 SSD controllers that are coming from Silicon Motion (one of which we've already heard about). The first is the 8-channel SM2264, which is aimed squarely at the enthusiast market for those craving the ultimate in performance. According to the company, the SM2264 features a quad-core ARM R8 CPU directing four lanes of 16Gb/s PCIe traffic. The controller is built on a mature 12nm price node and is capable of fueling SSDs with maximum sequential reads of 7,400MB/sec and sequential writes of up to 6,800MB/sec. Random reads/writes both come in at 1,000K IOPS. For maximum versatility, the SM2264 is capable of supporting both 3D TLC and QLC NAND.

The XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite uses the Silicon Motion SM2267

Moving on, we come to the SM2267, which is a mainstream 4-channel PCIe 4.0 controller that delivers sequential reads and writes of 3,900MB/sec and 3,500MB/sec respectively and random read/write performance of 500K IOPS. This is the same controller that we saw featured in the XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite. That SSD hit the upper 3,900MB/sec limit for sequential reads with the SM2267 controller, while its sequential writes came in slightly lower at 3,200MB/sec.

The SM2267XT shares its complete performance profile as the SM2267, but it is a DRAM-less SKU aimed at lower price points.

"PCIe Gen4 brings the next level of performance for SSDs to the market," said Silicon Motion President and CEO Wallace Kou. "With today's announcement, Silicon Motion's complete line-up of PCIe 4.0 SSD controller solutions meets the requirements of the world's top PC OEM and SSD manufacturers into the future."

The SM2267 and SM2267XT have already entered volume production (as witnessed by the arrival of the XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite), while Silicon Motion says that the SM2264 is currently sampling to customers.