Konami's Silent Hill Remake Teaser Leaves Gamers In A Cloud Of Mystery
Konami will be teaming up with a familiar partner, Bloober Team studio. The pair worked together to bring the Silent Hill 2 remake to life last year, with fans of the series and critics finding it a game that does the PlayStation 2 release justice. So it makes sense for both companies to run it back and revisit the original game that released way back in 1999.
Unfortunately, there wasn’t really much information on tap during the Press Start event. There was only a still promo image with the Silent Hill logo alongside branding for both companies confirming that the remake is happening. Although there was some appropriately creepy background music that comes straight from the game’s iconic soundtrack.
While Silent Hill fans were happy to hear the studio would be working on this project, some gamers were disappointed that Bloober Team would be working on another remake instead of something original. However, the studio is already working on an original title as well, Cronos: The New Dawn, and is likely using the funds it gets from Konami for working on remakes to finance its own original games. It seems like a smart approach, considering how difficult the recent gaming landscape has been for developers.
The fact that Konami had so little to show points that it will likely be a while before gamers get a closer look at what Bloober Team has been cooking up.