Herman Miller Too Pricey? Sharkoon Says Check Out Its OfficePal C40 And C40M Chairs
If you've never heard of Sharkoon, you've probably been living under a rock somewhere, but for the uninitiated, the Pohlheim, Germany-based company has been producing PC gaming accessories and hardware for more than 20 years, ranging from keyboards, mice, PC cases, and gaming chairs. Today, the company revealed its new OfficePal C40 and C40M office chairs that bring minor updates over the C30 that might actually be worth considering.
Claiming to be the "ultimate executive chair for the office or working from home," the C40 definitely looks the part, along the same vein as a high-back style Herman Miller Aeron. Sure, it's not as exciting to look at as some of its pricier counterparts, but Sharkoon is going for what matters most: body-friendly design and long-term comfort.
Like most good office thrones, the C40 provides plenty of adjustment options. To wit, the backrest (with integrated lumbar support) has five height positions and a tilt angle from 0 degrees to 35 degrees, the depth of the molded foam seat base can be adjusted, the headrest can adjust for height and angle, and the armrests can be aligned in four directions.
The base is supported by a class-4 gas piston and 60 mm wheels. The 330 lb (150 kg) weight capacity has increased by about 66 lbs (30 kg) over the C30.
In case you're curious, the only difference between the C40 and C40M is that the latter has an all mesh seat base, which is a better option for those in warmer or more humid climates. Both models offer mesh backrests and headrests for increased breathability.
The Sharkoon C40 and C40M will retail for around $285 (converted from $270 Euros), thus making it quite the value compared to the aforementioned Aeron ($1,000) or Ergohuman Gen2 (starting at $910). No word on availability yet however, but we'll keep you updated as things changes.