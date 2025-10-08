Sennheiser HDB 630 ANC Headphones Promise Hi-Res Audiophile Sound & Amazing Battery Life





Positioned as the brand's first high-res audiophile wireless product, the HDB 630 essentially combines the precision of the legendary HD6 wired series with the portable practicality of the Momentum wireless lineup. In fact, at first glance you'd quickly spot how the HDB 630 casts a similar silhouette to Sennheiser's best-selling Momentum 4, although the innards are a little more bespoke, whereby the new headphone sports 42 millimeter (made in Ireland) drivers that are custom-built for focused listening. The sonic experience is something the company promises to be "true to the vibe that left the mastering studio," with a focus on speed and smooth and intimate mids.









Perhaps the biggest differentiator among the competition lies in its dual-nature connectivity. Wirelessly, the HDB 630 supports aptX HD and aptX Adaptive via Bluetooth 5.2. But for devices that don't natively support high-res wireless audio (an estimated 84% of devices), Sennheiser includes the BTD 700 USB-C Bluetooth transmitter , which enables hi-res streaming up to 24-bit/96kHz quality. For purists, the headset also supports wired audio up to 24-bit/96kHz via both USB-C and the included 3.5mm analog cable.





Customization comes by way of the Smart Control Plus app, which introduces a 5-band parametric EQ giving users control over bandwidth, filter type, gain, etc. Borrowing from the company's ultra-flagship $60,000 HE1, the HDB 630 also features a Crossfeed setting that blends the left and right channels to create a more natural speaker-like presentation, which can be particularly beneficial for hard-panned mixes that can be fatiguing over time.









Other key features include adaptive active noise cancellation, wear detection, Japanese protein leatherette ear cushions by IdeaTex, 60 hours of battery life (with ANC enabled, no less!), and a sizeable carry case.





The closed-back, over-ear Sennheiser HDB 630 is up for pre-order right now for $499.95 in one single colorway and will start shipping from October 21st.

Traditionally, the idea of "true" audiophile-grade headphone sound meant a commitment to being tethered to the source. This week, Sennheiser has thrown down the gauntlet with the announcement of the HDB 630: a new flagship that merges the freedom of being completely wireless while promising high-end audio reproduction with a little help from a USB-C Bluetooth dongle.