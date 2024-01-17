CATEGORIES
home News

It’s Official, Self Checkout Is A Failure But Will Retailers Actually Pull The Plug?

by Tim SweezyWednesday, January 17, 2024, 11:48 AM EDT
hero shopping cart
Brick and mortar stores are finding that self-checkout is not as cost effective as they had hoped it once would be. This has companies rethinking the entire self-checkout process, with some even pulling self-checkout kiosks altogether from stores.

Nearly everyone who does any shopping in-store has had the pleasure, or displeasure, of having to ring up their own items, bag them, and then have all those bags checked by a store employee before leaving the store as if they had stolen something. That’s because many stores bet big on self-checkout as being the new and more cost effective way of doing business. However, many stores now find that the entire process is actually costing more than if they had stuck with the old-fashioned way of doing things and paying an employee to ring up customer’s items.

“It hasn’t delivered anything that it promises,” remarked Christopher Andrews, associate professor and chair of sociology at Drew University, and author of The Overworked Consumer: Self-Checkouts, Supermarkets, and the Do-It-Yourself Economy. “Stores saw this as the next frontier… If they could get the consumer to think that [self-checkout] was a preferable way to shop, then they could cut labour costs. But they’re finding that people need help doing it, or that they’ll steal stuff. They ended up realising that they’re not saving money, they’re losing money.”

image of person shopping

According to a BBC report, Walmart has already removed some self-checkout kiosks in certain stores in an attempt to deter theft. Target is also changing course a bit by restricting the number of items a person can have in order to use self-checkout. Along the same lines, Dollar General is planning on increasing the number of employees in stores “and in particular, the checkout area,” according to its CEO, Todd Vasos.

Vasos remarked during the company’s Q3 2023 earnings call, “We had realised and started to rely too much this year on self-checkout in our stores. We should be using self-checkout as a secondary checkout vehicle, not a primary.”

While one may think that these companies are finally being concerned about customer satisfaction, it is still more about costs and profit margins for some. The issue is in what businesses refer to as shrinkage, or the loss of inventory or cash from a business due to factors such as theft. Shrinkage can have a devastating effect on a business’s bottom line, and the front office’s bonus checks. Self-checkout provides an easier opportunity for people to steal items, as well as inadvertently miss scanning an item during checkout.

One thing remains certain: Companies will continue to look for ways to cushion their bottom line. The bottom line for customers, however, will hopefully be a return to being able to choose between using self-checkout kiosks, or letting a paid employee do it for them more readily.
Tags:  shopping, Target, walmart, dollar general
Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment