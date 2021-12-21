Two Retro Classics Gloriously Unite As Sega's Sonic Spins Onto The Commodore 64





There are some caveats to the game if you plan on playing Sonic C64 with original hardware. First up, a RAM Expansion Unit with at least 256KB of memory is an absolute requirement. The game just won't run on the C64's paltry 64KB.





Second, if your C64 has a super-charged processor like the SuperCPU Accelerator, it'll take full advantage. Neither of those upgrades is exactly common, though, so it'll probably cost a pretty penny to upgrade a stock system. Fortunately, emulation is an option, and for example MiSTer can provide both the memory and turbo-charged CPU to get the most out of the game in a super-cool FPGA micro console. If you're looking for something a little cheaper, perhaps a Raspberry Pi 4 is in order.

The story goes that youthful game music composer Yuzo Koshiro wanted to get into making his own games, so Sega turned him loose on the 8-bit Game Gear port of its platformer featuring new mascot Sonic the Hedgehog as a trial run. That scaled-down version of the game turned out great, and with nothing more than a higher resolution, it made its way to the Master System in Europe.





Interestingly, Sega beat out Nintendo's NES in Europe in the third console generation, and Sonic was a big success across all of Sega 's hardware platforms. Because of the 8-bit version of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sega turned Koshiro's nascent development studio Ancient loose on a sequel to Streets of Rage and we got one of the best side-scrolling beat 'em ups in gaming history with a killer soundtrack that still grooves today.