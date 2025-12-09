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Security Experts Issue Urgent Warning To Block All AI Browsers ASAP

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, December 09, 2025, 03:10 PM EDT
hero block ai browser security risk gartner
If you have used any of the AI browsers available today, you would likely have been impressed with their ability to automate tasks and act as an intelligent assistant. While these browsers continue to gain popularity, Gartner, a leading global research company, has warned that they pose security risks and advised companies to block them.

One reason why Gartner deems the use of these browsers unsafe is their ability to automate transactions. While this functionality allows users to complete transactions with minimal human interaction, it poses a great risk, the firm says. Gartner stressed that the feature could enable hackers to initiate unauthorized transactions, potentially leading to financial loss or data breaches.

Gartner also warns that AI agents can be “deceived into autonomously navigating to a phishing website.” Phishing has been one of the most common social engineering techniques used by cybercriminals in recent times. Each day, malicious websites are being designed to deliver payloads and trick human users into divulging login credentials and other sensitive information, so this could be really dangerous.

comet ai default settings

Gartner further points out that default settings on these browsers are not configured to prioritize the security of users; instead, they are simply designed to enhance the user experience. As a result, “Sensitive user data – such as active web content, browsing history, and open tabs – is often sent to the cloud-based AI back end, increasing the risk of data exposure.” Gartner alleges that this is usually the case unless default settings are altered to prevent data exposure.

commet ai home page

The alarming report, which was created by analysts Dennis Xu, Evgeny Mirolyubov, and John Watts and published with the title “Cybersecurity Must Block AI Browsers for Now,” has specifically warned that companies should be wary of very popular AI browsers like Perplexity (Comet) and ChatGPT Atlas.
Tags:  security, perplexity, ai browsers
VA

Victor Awogbemila

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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