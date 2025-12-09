Security Experts Issue Urgent Warning To Block All AI Browsers ASAP
One reason why Gartner deems the use of these browsers unsafe is their ability to automate transactions. While this functionality allows users to complete transactions with minimal human interaction, it poses a great risk, the firm says. Gartner stressed that the feature could enable hackers to initiate unauthorized transactions, potentially leading to financial loss or data breaches.
Gartner also warns that AI agents can be “deceived into autonomously navigating to a phishing website.” Phishing has been one of the most common social engineering techniques used by cybercriminals in recent times. Each day, malicious websites are being designed to deliver payloads and trick human users into divulging login credentials and other sensitive information, so this could be really dangerous.
Gartner further points out that default settings on these browsers are not configured to prioritize the security of users; instead, they are simply designed to enhance the user experience. As a result, “Sensitive user data – such as active web content, browsing history, and open tabs – is often sent to the cloud-based AI back end, increasing the risk of data exposure.” Gartner alleges that this is usually the case unless default settings are altered to prevent data exposure.
The alarming report, which was created by analysts Dennis Xu, Evgeny Mirolyubov, and John Watts and published with the title “Cybersecurity Must Block AI Browsers for Now,” has specifically warned that companies should be wary of very popular AI browsers like Perplexity (Comet) and ChatGPT Atlas.