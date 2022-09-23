Security Researchers Uncover A Multimillion Dollar Credit Card Scam, Here's How It Works





Researchers at the cybersecurity firm ReasonLabs have discovered a credit card scam campaign estimated to have extracted tens of millions of dollars from tens of thousands of credit card holders. This scheme utilizes fake dating websites, a dedicated payment processor, and customer support services all created and maintained for the purpose of charging recurring subscription fees to the credit cards of oblivious victims. The researchers identified over 200 websites they believe are operated by a Russian crime syndicate running this fraud campaign.





One of many fraudulent dating websites featured in this campaign



The fraud scheme uncovered by the researchers depends on multiple fake websites and services operating in tandem, beginning with a large number of bogus dating and hookup sites. While the various sites have different themes, the same basic structure and design is shared across many of them. Members of the public who stumble across these sites can freely register accounts on them, though there are very few accounts registered.



An analysis of their web traffic reveals that virtually all of it comes from visitors with US IP addresses who directly navigate to the sites by entering their domain names in the address bar, rather than visitors directed there by search results or other referrals. The websites also have low bounce rates and fairly high average visit duration times. These web traffic statistics form an irregular profile for websites that are publicly available on the open web. Even US-based websites with dedicated user-bases get a significant portion of their traffic from search results, referrals, and non-US users, and many of these visitors often don’t stay for long. It’s likely the case that these fake dating websites are visited solely by the threat actors operating this fraud campaign.





The fraudulent payment processor operated by the crime syndicate







The threat actors behind this campaign go about charging victims’ credit cards by signing them up for subscriptions to the fake dating websites. These subscriptions are all processed by a payment processing service called RocketGate that seems to have been set up by the crime syndicate behind this fraud scheme. This means all funds collected from the subscription fees are directed to the crime syndicate. Readers might find it odd that the threat actors wouldn’t be trying to lure unsuspecting victims to these fake dating websites in an attempt to procure their credit card information. However, the fake dating websites play a different role in this scheme. Rather than acquiring victims’ credit card information through phishing, the threat actors instead source this information from credit card dumps. Cybercriminals can acquire stolen credit card credentials from online databases for as low as 15 cents per card , which is a small price to pay if you can extract much more from each card in fraudulent charges.The threat actors behind this campaign go about charging victims’ credit cards by signing them up for subscriptions to the fake dating websites. These subscriptions are all processed by a payment processing service called RocketGate that seems to have been set up by the crime syndicate behind this fraud scheme. This means all funds collected from the subscription fees are directed to the crime syndicate.





One of the fraudulent transaction support websites

