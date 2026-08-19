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Seasonic Debuts First Power Supply With Stringent 80 Plus Ruby Rating

by Zak KillianWednesday, August 19, 2026, 02:50 PM EDT
hero seasonic prime power supply
Seasonic PRIME RX-1600 Power Supply. Image: Seasonic


 Last May, CLEARresult, the agency that operates the popular 80 PLUS power supply certification program, unveiled the new 80 PLUS Ruby tier which drops down on top of the stack with the most stringent certification requirements yet. We covered that when it happened, so check that coverage if you're interested in the spec. There were no 80 PLUS Ruby units available at that time, though, and it has taken this long for one to emerge. Seasonic lays claim to the first power supply to receive 80 PLUS Ruby certification.

The new unit is the Seasonic PRIME ENTERPRISE RX-1600, which the company describes as a "high-wattage ATX power supply designed for demanding desktop, workstation, and AI systems." As you could infer from the name, it's a 1600-watt power supply, but that's about all we know about it because it's not actually revealed yet. That's why the photo at the top of this post is a different unit in the PRIME family, although we expect the new model to look similar externally.

seasonic prime rx 1600 versus 80 plus ruby efficiency
Table comparing Seasonic RX-1600 specs versus 80 PLUS Ruby requirements - Image: HotHardware

Seasonic's new PRIME ENTERPRISE unit actually exceeds the 80 PLUS Ruby specifications by a fair amount. We've placed the official specs for the new power supply directly against the efficiency requirements at each load level for the 80 PLUS Ruby specifications in the table above.

80 plus logo fan
80 PLUS logo fan including the new Ruby logo. - Image: CLEAResult


Ruby is the first 80 PLUS standard to require any particular efficiency rating at the 5% load level, which is notable because low load scenarios are the most difficult to optimize for. There's some argument to be had that it doesn't matter if your power supply is 80% or 85% efficiency when the whole machine is drawing 25 watts, but we suppose every little bit counts.

80 plus verification and testing report
Seasonic RX-1600 Specifications - Image: CLEAResult


We'd spend more time talking about the specifications of the new unit, but there's simply not any information available. Seasonic has a website up for the Prime Enterprise family of power supplies, but it simply says "Official Technical Specifications Arriving Shortly". As a result, we don't have any details on pricing or availability, but we'll make sure to update this post if Seasonic releases those details soon.
Tags:  seasonic, power supplies, 80 plus
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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