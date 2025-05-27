CATEGORIES
home News

How The New 80 Plus Ruby PSU Rating Compares To Titanium, Platinum, And Gold

by Bruno FerreiraTuesday, May 27, 2025, 02:28 PM EDT
hero 80 plus ruby spec news
Move over, 80 Plus Titanium, there's a new boss in town, and her name is Ruby. CLEARresult, the entity handling the well-known 80 Plus power supply certification program, has unveiled 80 Plus Ruby, its top-end badge aimed at super-efficient server power supplies.

80 Plus Titanium already demanded over 90% efficiency at 10% to 100% delivery of the rated wattage, but Ruby expands the spec in two fronts. Not only does it demand 96.5% efficiency at 50% load, it introduces a fresh new requirement for 5% load, at 90% efficieny. The table below outlines the requirements for US consumer 115V, EU consumer 230V, 270V/480V AC-to-DC, and 380V DC power supply types.

table1 80 plus ruby spec news

According to CLEAResult, this new requirement and the spec itself are squarely aimed at curtailing datacenter wastage. A total usage of only 5% means a mostly-idle server, and given the bursty nature of some inferencing AI workloads, it makes sense the new spec ensures no good watt goes unused. In the company's own words, 80 Plus Ruby fits the bill "when servers operate in redundant configurations or are unintentionally over-sized for their applications." The entity also state that while datacenters currently account for 0.4% of total U.S. electricity consumption (an estimate that seems low to us), it predicts that the figure will rise to between 6.7% and 12% come 2028.

table2 80 plus ruby spec news

There's no telling if or when the spec will cover standard PC desktop power supplies. On the one hand, Titanium-rated units command a premium as they are, and the recent price uncertainty with tariff poker will probably drive them upwards still. On the other, the quest for electrical efficiency won't stop anytime soon, and the advances in the past decade alone have been quite impressive, as 80 Plus Gold units are cheap and plentiful these days. It's not unthinkable that we'll see a Ruby-badged unit in a PC build recommendation guide a few years down the road.
Tags:  PSU, server, datacenter, power-supply, 80-plus-gold, 80 plus ruby, 80 plus titanium
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment