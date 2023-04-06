Seagate's Lightsaber FireCuda SSDs Are The Ultimate Storage Solution For Star Wars Fans









Seagate has announced a trio of collectable NVMe SSDs with a Star Wars theme. The Seagate Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs cleverly use an RGB LED light bar to represent the glowing blade from a 3D light saber design M.2 faceplate.Seagate sticks to characters from the original trilogy for its inspiration, namely Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker. These products look great in the PR imagery, but we think the design detail might get lost squirreled away in a case (see top image).













Considering the basics first, these SSDs are based upon the Seagate FireCuda 530 PCIe Gen4 SSD models, which we reported upon way back in June 2021. Seagate’s Star Wars special edition models come in the same 1TB and 2TB (3D TLC NAND Flash) capacities as the originals, and perform with the same vigor; delivering sequential read speeds of up to 7300 MB/s, up to 1,000k IOPS, and with up to 2550TBW. A custom heatsink is claimed to minimize the chance of thermal throttling, keeping the drive running at full throughput for longer.













Users will have to be careful if they want to fit these drives and enjoy them to their fullest. Seagate warns that the added bulk of the heatsink and snap-on cover exceeds M.2 specs. As a guide, the dimensions of these Star Wars tribute products are 80.15 x 25.0 x 19.0mm.





As with the original FireCuda 530, the Star Wars inspired designs have an anodized aluminum heatsink that was engineered and developed by cooling specialists EKWB . The passive design heatsink looks especially cool here, with its light saber LED bar and clip-on interchangeable heatsink faceplate giving them the Star Wars aura. The LED bar is fully RGB and customizable, so you can change the color and even animate the business-end of the weapon. A standard 5V addressable header required for LED control.











