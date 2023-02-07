CATEGORIES
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Liquid Devil Looks Slick In Wet Photo Shoot

by Mark TysonTuesday, February 07, 2023, 11:05 AM EDT
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Liquid Devil hero2
A multitude of images showing off the PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Liquid Devil have been shared online, as the product is currently being sent out to reviewers. France’s overclocking.com were one of the lucky recipients of this powerful water cooled graphics card, which uses a custom pre-installed, EKWB-designed water block. The waterblock and backplate, which together don’t push the thickness of this card beyond a single-slot, feature PowerColor’s horned devil emblem.

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Liquid Devil main

As well as the graphics card PCB, with attached RGB-infused EK waterblock and backplate, PowerColor’s bundle includes some testing equipment to ensure you achieve a flawless integration with your liquid cooling loop. This testing kit is currently sold separately as the EK-Loop Leak Tester Flex for a reasonable $29.99. It is described as a quick and safe toolset for texting for leaks in your liquid cooling loop. In the photos you can see the kit consists of a nickel finished pressure gauge, pump, and wrench. This testing kit will be a standard part of the PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Liquid Devil retail box.

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Liquid Devil Leak Tester

In the absence of official specifications for the PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Liquid Devil, we still know some basics, as the underlying PCB is thought to be the same as the one used by the air-cooled Red Devil version, as well as offering the usual Radeon RX 7900 XTX specs like 96CUs, 6144 SPs, and 24GB of GDDR6. Of course, the advantage of a pre-made liquid cooled model is it will likely come with a factory overclock.

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Liquid Devil details

Like the Red Devil upon which we think it is based, the PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Liquid Devil PCB features a dual BIOS which is switchable between OC and Unleash modes. A reference RX 7900 XTX with a TBP of 355W would be OK with twin 8-pin power connectors but this board has three of them for a potential 525W (75W + (3 x 150W)). This extra wattage will come into play with the Unleashed BIOS switched, helping enthusiasts achieve “the highest clocks and break records,” says PowerColor. We note from the packaging images that a minimum 900W PSU is recommended, which is 100W more than AMD reference.

PowerColor has published a press release about its Radeon RX 7900 XTX Liquid Devil graphics card, but has yet to make a product page available with the full specs. We also don’t have a price or retail date to share today, but as it is now being distributed to reviewers it shouldn’t be long until it is released.
Tags:  AMD, Powercolor, liquid-cooling, (nasdaq:amd), red-devil, radeon-rx-7900-xtx
