Seaberry Mini-ITX Board Supercharges Raspberry Pi With 11 PCIe Slots For GPUs, Storage And IO

1 M.2 M slot of NVMe SSDs

4 PCIe mini connectors

4 PCIe M.2 key E connectors (with dual PCIe and dual Reset lines support)

1 16X standard PCIe add-on card connector (x1 PCIe Lane functionality)

1 x1 PCIe side connector







This could be useful for anything from home automation and home security to application development and network monitoring. Blogger Jeff Gerrling had stated he used an Intel i350 dual-gigabit LAN card, a Dual-TPU coral M.2 accelerator, a KIOXIA XG6 M.2 NVMe SSD, a Compex WLE200NX 802.11N WiFi Card, as well as an Intel AX210 WiFi 6 card and a dual SATA controller. He mentioned that it all worked and most had built-in drivers in the OS for the Raspberry Pi , with the NVMe and SATA SSD working immediately, without any custom drivers or rebuilding the kernel.







The Intel AX 210 required a custom firmware and the Intel driver, and Google's Coral TPU cards didn't work for some reason, but the blogger also mentioned it being compatible with Radxa's CM2 and Pine64's SOQuartz. He also went on to test an AMD Radeon card and struggled with getting it to work, though it seems NVIDIA drivers were much worse with random lockups and kernel panic. He goes on to describe the product in more detail on his blog here





The Seaberry board's pricing weighs in at a pretty significant $435 which is very expensive but is understandable, considering that costs of components in general are insane right now, and there are some rather exotic parts here. However, this is a rather niche' product for a very specific use case and we wouldn't be surprised if primary end users are developers and those who like to test and tinker.

