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Score A Switch 2 For $399 As Nintendo Scoffs At Tariff Refunds

by Paul LillyTuesday, July 21, 2026, 09:47 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in a retail display.
Nintendo wants no part of sharing any potential tariff refunds with customers who purchased a Switch console and related accessories for its popular handheld. In response to a class-action lawsuit filed a few months ago, Nintendo argues that consumers "received exactly what they bargained and paid for," and therefore are not owed any refunds.

"Plaintiffs are not entitled to a rebate simply because of intervening legal developments related to tariffs," Nintendo wrote in its request to have the class-action lawsuit dismissed, according to Game File.

The lawsuit arose after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled (PDF) in February that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) did not authorize President Trump to levy tariffs, paving the way for potentially billions of dollars in refunds to importers that paid the IEEPA tariffs.

Adding a wrinkle to the case, the Supreme Court also ruled that refunds might be required "even though some importers may have already passed on costs to consumers or others," creating a potentially messy situation like the one Nintendo now finds itself in.

The class-action lawsuit states that Nintendo acknowledged the impact of tariffs on its business during a financial results briefing in May 2025. Combined with price hikes on the original generation Switch consoles and accessories, the lawsuit alleges that Nintendo "stands to receive a windfall" from tariff refunds that it "already recouped" from higher retail prices.

Naturally, Nintendo does not share the same opinion.

"The common thread among Plaintiffs’ claims is that it is somehow ‘unfair' that Nintendo has not retroactively adjusted its prices for completed sales in response to the outcome of the tariff litigation. But that is not how commercial transactions work," Nintendo states in its motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

It remains to be seen how it will play out, which could set a precedent for other lawsuits. In the meantime, buyers interested in the Switch 2 can save up to $50 off the retail price.

How To Buy A Switch 2 For $399

Nintendo Switch 2 console with Joy-Cons on a gray gradient background.

Over at Woot, a dedicated deals site owned by Amazon, new users can grab a Switch 2 for $399 (save $50) by plugging in coupon code GIFT26 at checkout. If you're not new to Woot, the same coupon code knocks $22 off the price, bringing it down to $427.

The timely discount arrives a month and a half before Nintendo and its retail partners are scheduled to increase the price of the Switch 2 to $499 in the U.S., which goes into effect on September 1, 2026. So with this deal, new users would be paying $100 less than the upcoming retail cost.
Tags:  deals, Gaming, Nintendo, Handheld, tariffs, switch 2
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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