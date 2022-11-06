Pokémon Chest Website Goes Up For A Scarlet And Violet Surprise
A mysterious Pokémon chest that was revealed a few days ago has opened, revealing a strange and curious new Pokémon. Along with a few hints as to who the new Pokémon may be, the company also teases a link to Pokémon Go.
Nintendo and Pokémon launched its mysterious chest website a few days ago, leaving Pokémon trainers scratching their heads as to what might be inside. At the time, the site only contained the mystery chest and a "000" in the top left corner. Well, now there are a few answers for those seeking more knowledge about the contents. Now when you visit the site, you will notice the number in the top left corner has changed to "999" and the chest magically opens.
Avid trainers are preparing for the upcoming launches of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet in a couple of weeks on the Nintendo Switch. In true Pokémon fashion, the company has given anxious trainers a few teasers along the way. In a new video explaining more about the mystery chest, Professor Willow and Mr. Jacq are shown investigating the new Pokémon and the mysteries that surround it.
The name of the enigmatic new Pokémon is revealed as Gimmighoul. It has been spotted in two different forms, a chest form and a roaming form. When the little fellow is encountered in its roaming form in Paldea, it quickly flees the scene. The one thing that is certain, however, is that Gimmighoul has quite the affinity for shiny gold coins.
In a story about the Gimmighoul and its coins, a young girl on a walk in the forest comes across a couple gold coins. As she begins to collect the coins, she notices a strange creature. However, when the creature sees the girl it flees through a nearby door. As the girl chases it, she comes across a mystical chest. As the chest opens, the girl begins placing the gold coins inside. The story ends as the girl reaches 999 coins collected, and her wondering what exactly she has been doing by acquiring all these coins.
At the end of the video, the company leaves viewers with another tease. This time it shares that Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be linked to the Pokémon in some way. Trainers will just have to wait to find out what new adventures might be connected between them, as well as what happens once you reach 999 coins collected.