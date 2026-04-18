CATEGORIES
home News

Score A Ryzen 5 5500, Motherboard And 16GB RAM For Just $227 While It Lasts

by Paul LillySaturday, April 18, 2026, 10:22 AM EDT
AMD Ryzen 5 5500 retail box, MSI Pro B550M-VC motherboard with retail box, and two T-Force RAM modules on a gray gradient background.
Building a brand new PC from scratch these days is generally more expensive than it was before AI disrupted the landscape, creating a shortage of key components, and in particular PC DRAM. As such, some users are turning to older generation platforms. If you're willing to go that route, there's an enticing bundle deal available to build a budget gaming PC around.

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 + MSI Pro B550M-VC WiFi Motherboard + 16GB RAM

While supplies last, you can pick up a CPU + motherboard + RAM bundle for $226.99 at Newegg (32% off, save $108.99). What does that get you, exactly?

Starting with the processor, this bundle includes a retail-boxed AMD Ryzen 5 5500 chip, which is a 6-core/12-thread CPU based on Zen 3. It features a 3.6GHz base clock, up to a 4.2GHz boost clock, and 16MB of L3 cache, and has a 65W default TDP. The chip also comes with an air cooler.

The MSI Pro B550M-VC WiFi is a socket AM4 motherboard that is generally priced around $100. It's also a compact board with a micro ATX form factor, though it still serves up a decent array of slots and ports, including four DDR4 DIMM slots supporting up to 128GB of RAM, four PCIe x16 slots, two M.2 slots, and eight SATA slots. You get integrated Wi-Fi 6E on this model, too.

Finally, the bundled RAM is a 16GB (2x8GB) kit of Teamgroup's T-Force Delta RGB 3,200 MT/s with 16-20-20-40 timings at 1.35V.

The downside of this bundle is that your upgrade path is locked to socket AM4 processors and DDR4 memory, meaning Zen 4 and Zen 5 are both off the table (and obviously so is DDR5 memory). The upshot, however, is that it's a relatively cheap foundation to build upon with ample connectivity. We also like that you can build a compact PC around this bundle.

As an added bonus, Newegg is also include a 4-in-1 Rosewill USB-C hub/adapter ($29.99 value) with this bundle.

Go The Piecemeal Route On Amazon

ASUS Prime B550M-AC motheboard.

If the bundle sells out, you can still piecemeal a similar configuration at right around the same price or just a little more, depending on what you're after. Here are some options on Amazon advertised discounts...
By our math, it's actually $1.01 cheaper to go with the Ryzen 5 5500 + 16GB Gammix D30 RAM + Gigabyte B550M K motherboard compared to Newegg's bundle, though if it matters, you give up RGB lighting (on the memory). DDR4-3200 Memory kits with RGB lighting typically go for around $140 and above, especially if sticking with name brands.
Tags:  deals, AMD, ryzen 5 5500
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use