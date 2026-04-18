Score A Ryzen 5 5500, Motherboard And 16GB RAM For Just $227 While It Lasts





Building a brand new PC from scratch these days is generally more expensive than it was before AI disrupted the landscape, creating a shortage of key components, and in particular PC DRAM. As such, some users are turning to older generation platforms. If you're willing to go that route, there's an enticing bundle deal available to build a budget gaming PC around.

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 + MSI Pro B550M-VC WiFi Motherboard + 16GB RAM

CPU + motherboard + RAM bundle for $226.99 at Newegg (32% off, save $108.99). What does that get you, exactly? While supplies last, you can pick up afor. What does that get you, exactly?





Starting with the processor, this bundle includes a retail-boxed AMD Ryzen 5 5500 chip, which is a 6-core/12-thread CPU based on Zen 3. It features a 3.6GHz base clock, up to a 4.2GHz boost clock, and 16MB of L3 cache, and has a 65W default TDP. The chip also comes with an air cooler.





The MSI Pro B550M-VC WiFi is a socket AM4 motherboard that is generally priced around $100. It's also a compact board with a micro ATX form factor, though it still serves up a decent array of slots and ports, including four DDR4 DIMM slots supporting up to 128GB of RAM, four PCIe x16 slots, two M.2 slots, and eight SATA slots. You get integrated Wi-Fi 6E on this model, too.





Finally, the bundled RAM is a 16GB (2x8GB) kit of Teamgroup's T-Force Delta RGB 3,200 MT/s with 16-20-20-40 timings at 1.35V.





The downside of this bundle is that your upgrade path is locked to socket AM4 processors and DDR4 memory, meaning Zen 4 and Zen 5 are both off the table (and obviously so is DDR5 memory). The upshot, however, is that it's a relatively cheap foundation to build upon with ample connectivity. We also like that you can build a compact PC around this bundle.





As an added bonus, Newegg is also include a 4-in-1 Rosewill USB-C hub/adapter ( $29.99 value ) with this bundle.

Go The Piecemeal Route On Amazon









If the bundle sells out, you can still piecemeal a similar configuration at right around the same price or just a little more, depending on what you're after. Here are some options on Amazon advertised discounts...