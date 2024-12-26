Did You Score A PS5 For Christmas? Add More Storage With These SSD Deals





Hopefully everyone reading this had a wonderful Christmas, and if you managed to unwrap a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Pro game console from the jolly old fellow dressed in a big red outfit, then it was surely a happy holiday indeed! The PS5 a great game system, and it's also easy to upgrade the storage, should you find yourself needing more space.





How much storage you have to work with depends on which model you received. The original PlayStation 5 comes with a custom 825GB solid state drive (SSD) baked in, while the newer Slim variant bumps that up to 1TB. Meanwhile, Sony equipped its upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro with a 2TB SSD, a most welcome increase in capacity as game installs continue to grow.





Regardless of the variant, it's incredibly easy to add a bigger SSD to your PS5 console—check out our PS5 storage upgrade guide on how to do it. The only real concern is making sure you choose a compatible SSD. Fortunately, Sony's requirements are pretty wide ranging, both in terms of the capacities and form factors supported.













You'll typically find the best deals when shopping for M.2 2280 form factor SSDs, as they are by far the most plentiful in the consumer space. The other thing to consider is that the PS5/PS5 Pro features a Gen 4 interface, and while you can install a Gen 5 SSD, it won't take full advantage of the drive's speed capabilities (depending on the specs).





4TB Samsung 990 Evo Plus pictured above is a Gen 5 model, which is overkill for the PS5, but it's also on sale for $239.99 at Amazon (30% off). We 4TB Silicon Power US75 that's listed for $204.99 at Amazon. It's not on sale, but that's a great price for 4TB of speedy storage. That said, thepictured above is a Gen 5 model, which is overkill for the PS5, but it's also on sale for. We reviewed the 2TB version and it's a fast and power-efficient SSD. It's also cheaper than a lot of 4TB models we looked up, though not the absolute cheapest. An even more affordable option is thethat's listed for. It's not on sale, but that's a great price for 4TB of speedy storage.













2TB WD_Black SN850P SSD that's on sale for $159.99 at Amazon (30% off). One thing Sony highlights in its SSD support page is that "effective heat dissipation" is needed. This can be in the form of a heat transfer sheet or a thicker heatsink. Take note of the dimensions in the table above, or take a gander at thisthat's on sale for





It's an officially licensed SSD solution for the PS5 and it comes with an already-installed heatsink sporting the PlayStation logo. This is also a fast storage solution—the 2TB model features sequential read speeds of up to 7,300MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 6,600MB/s.





Here are some more SSD upgrade options...







