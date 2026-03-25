Scientists Turn Bourbon Waste Into Supercapacitors With A 25x Energy Boost
No doubt then that one of Kentucky's bread-and-butter industries is the whiskey business. However, for every bottle of Pappy Van Winkle or Jim Beam you might enjoy, there are about 10 bottles' worth of a chunky, beige, oatmeal-like sludge left behind in the vats. Distilleries usually offload this stillage to local farmers as cow feed, but cows have their limits, and the sheer volume of waste is a logistical headache that requires expensive drying processes.
Enter the chemists Josiel Barrios Cossio and Marcelo Guzman who recently discovered that this waste is a goldmine of carbon. By stuffing the stillage into a 10-liter reactor and hitting it with intense heat and pressure (a technique known as hydrothermal carbonization), they transformed the sog into a fine black powder.
As they are, supercapacitors are prized for their ability to charge and discharge almost instantly, perfect for the regenerative braking in electric cars or stabilizing the power grid when the wind stops blowing. Manufacturing these devices relies on expensive or environmentally taxing carbon sources, so the idea of replacing or supplementing those with whiskey byproduct could be a big win.
While you won't be charging your Tesla by pouring a glass of Maker’s Mark into the glove box just yet, the University of Kentucky team is already looking toward commercialization. The team is scaling up the process and conducting life-cycle analyses to see how many gigawatts of power are currently sitting in Kentucky's distillery waste inventory.