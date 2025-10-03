CATEGORIES
home News

MIT's Concrete Battery Tech Breakthrough Turns Buildings Into Giant Power Banks

by Zak KillianFriday, October 03, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
Imagine your building not just protecting you from the elements, but also storing electricity. MIT researchers just gave that idea a major push with a new version of "electron-conducting carbon concrete," or ec³. The material now stores about 2 kilowatt-hours per cubic meter—a tenfold increase over previous versions—enabling the ability to turn walls, slabs, and even roads into low-density batteries.

Conductive concrete isn't brand-new; engineers have been adding carbon fibers or steel shavings to help roads de-ice or block electromagnetic interference for years. The twist with ec³ is that it behaves like a supercapacitor: its porous carbon network can actually hold and release charge. Early tests, including some small-scale projects in Japan, proved the concept could work in real-world settings, even if storage capacity was limited.

The recent leap came from imaging the concrete at the nanoscale and fine-tuning its chemistry. Researchers discovered a fractal-like carbon network that lets electrolytes penetrate deeply and store more energy. With a mix of organic solvents and simple quaternary ammonium salts, they cranked the energy density up, achieving a tenfold gain over previous versions of the tech.

concrete supercapacitor demo
A demo where the authors powered two devices off of the concrete.

Now, one cubic meter of ec³ can hold about two kilowatt-hours. That's enough to power a fridge for a day, according to the researchers. That sounds impressive until you compare it to lithium-ion batteries; a laptop battery can store nearly as much energy in a tiny fraction of the space. Of course, that's not a fair comparison, as ec³ is meant to supplement battery tech rather than replace it, adding distributed, long-duration storage across structures.

So this isn't about replacing your phone's battery; it's about embedding energy storage into the things we build. Unlike conventional batteries, ec³ doesn't wear out. It will last as long as the structure itself, and it can scale across entire buildings, bridges, or streets. Solar panels on a roof could feed power directly into the walls, and pavements could trickle-charge electric vehicles. Foundations could hold emergency energy, and the output from the concrete can be used to monitor structural health in real time.

It's still early, and commercial use is likely years away, but the idea is simple: why add batteries to buildings when the building itself can be the battery? This breakthrough has the potential to change not just change how we store energy—it could change how we design infrastructure altogether. In the near future, the walls around us might hold the charge for your smartphone.
Tags:  Science, Batteries, concrete
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment