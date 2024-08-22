Save Up To $400 On Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 And Z Flip 6

Amazon is wheeling and dealing some limited time bargains on Samsung's latest flagship foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. There are various deals available, including a 'Large Storage Launch' bundle that includes twice the storage (512GB versus 256GB) and a sweet gift card bonus. Let's break down what's on tap right now.

The top deal is offered by Amazon, with the retailer serving up twice the storage and a $300 store gift card for the same MSRP as the standalone Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB. Meanwhile, the second offer also dishes up twice the storage but ditches the gift card for a cheaper out-the-door price, albeit it comes by way of a marketplace seller rather than direct from Amazon.





As a refresher, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 boats a 7.6-inch OLED display with a 2160x1856 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10_ support, and also a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2376x968 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, 10MP and 4MP front cameras, and a triple rear camera setup with 50MP (main), 12MP (ultra-wide), and 10MP (telephoto) shooters.













Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 Large Storage Bundle for $1,099.99 at Amazon (save $220). If the flip form factor is more your style, then give our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review a once over and, if you're interested, head over to Amazon for another limited time deal—you can scorefor





This is another offer that doubles the storage to 512GB (versus 256GB, if you're not into mathing today). It also includes a $100 Amazon gift card. For reference, the MSRP on the standalone 256GB is $1,099.99, the same price as this deal, while the MSRP on the standalone 512GB model (no gift card) is $1,219.99.





standalone Galaxy Z Flip 6 is listed for $999.99 (save $220). Here again, you can save a few more dollars if you want to try your luck with a marketplace seller—theis listed for





The two displays on the Flip 6 consist of a 6.7-inch OLED (2640x1080, 120Hz) and 3.4-inch OLED (720x748). It also is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. For camera chores, it features a 10MP shooter on the front, and two cams on the back, including a 50MP main shooter (w/ OIS) and 12MP ultra-wide.



