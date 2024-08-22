Save Up To $400 On Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 And Z Flip 6

Amazon is wheeling and dealing some limited time bargains on Samsung's latest flagship foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. There are various deals available, including a 'Large Storage Launch' bundle that includes twice the storage (512GB versus 256GB) and a sweet gift card bonus. Let's break down what's on tap right now.
First and foremost, however, we encourage you to read our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review
for a bunch of benchmarks, photo samples, analysis, and more. Then if you decide you're interested in Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6
, head over to Amazon and check out these offers...
The top deal is offered by Amazon, with the retailer serving up twice the storage and a $300 store gift card for the same MSRP as the standalone Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB. Meanwhile, the second offer also dishes up twice the storage but ditches the gift card for a cheaper out-the-door price, albeit it comes by way of a marketplace seller rather than direct from Amazon.
As a refresher, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 boats a 7.6-inch OLED display with a 2160x1856 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10_ support, and also a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2376x968 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
processor, 12GB of RAM, 10MP and 4MP front cameras, and a triple rear camera setup with 50MP (main), 12MP (ultra-wide), and 10MP (telephoto) shooters.
If the flip form factor is more your style, then give our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review
a once over and, if you're interested, head over to Amazon for another limited time deal—you can score Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 Large Storage Bundle
for $1,099.99 at Amazon (save $220)
.
This is another offer that doubles the storage to 512GB (versus 256GB, if you're not into mathing today). It also includes a $100 Amazon gift card. For reference, the MSRP on the standalone 256GB is $1,099.99, the same price as this deal, while the MSRP on the standalone 512GB model (no gift card) is $1,219.99.
Here again, you can save a few more dollars if you want to try your luck with a marketplace seller—the standalone Galaxy Z Flip 6
is listed for $999.99 (save $220)
.
The two displays on the Flip 6 consist of a 6.7-inch OLED (2640x1080, 120Hz) and 3.4-inch OLED (720x748). It also is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. For camera chores, it features a 10MP shooter on the front, and two cams on the back, including a 50MP main shooter (w/ OIS) and 12MP ultra-wide.
In addition to these deals, you can head to Samsung's website
for more offers on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, including big trade-in credits and a bonus credit to use on other items.