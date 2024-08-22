CATEGORIES
home News

Save Up To $400 On Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 And Z Flip 6

by Paul LillyThursday, August 22, 2024, 10:29 AM EDT
Closeup of of an opened Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Amazon is wheeling and dealing some limited time bargains on Samsung's latest flagship foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. There are various deals available, including a 'Large Storage Launch' bundle that includes twice the storage (512GB versus 256GB) and a sweet gift card bonus. Let's break down what's on tap right now.

First and foremost, however, we encourage you to read our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review for a bunch of benchmarks, photo samples, analysis, and more. Then if you decide you're interested in Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6, head over to Amazon and check out these offers...
The top deal is offered by Amazon, with the retailer serving up twice the storage and a $300 store gift card for the same MSRP as the standalone Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB. Meanwhile, the second offer also dishes up twice the storage but ditches the gift card for a cheaper out-the-door price, albeit it comes by way of a marketplace seller rather than direct from Amazon.

As a refresher, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 boats a 7.6-inch OLED display with a 2160x1856 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10_ support, and also a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2376x968 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, 10MP and 4MP front cameras, and a triple rear camera setup with 50MP (main), 12MP (ultra-wide), and 10MP (telephoto) shooters.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on a blue background.

If the flip form factor is more your style, then give our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review a once over and, if you're interested, head over to Amazon for another limited time deal—you can score Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 Large Storage Bundle for $1,099.99 at Amazon (save $220).

This is another offer that doubles the storage to 512GB (versus 256GB, if you're not into mathing today). It also includes a $100 Amazon gift card. For reference, the MSRP on the standalone 256GB is $1,099.99, the same price as this deal, while the MSRP on the standalone 512GB model (no gift card) is $1,219.99.

Here again, you can save a few more dollars if you want to try your luck with a marketplace seller—the standalone Galaxy Z Flip 6 is listed for $999.99 (save $220).

The two displays on the Flip 6 consist of a 6.7-inch OLED (2640x1080, 120Hz) and 3.4-inch OLED (720x748). It also is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. For camera chores, it features a 10MP shooter on the front, and two cams on the back, including a 50MP main shooter (w/ OIS) and 12MP ultra-wide.

In addition to these deals, you can head to Samsung's website for more offers on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, including big trade-in credits and a bonus credit to use on other items.
Tags:  deals, Samsung, galaxy z fold 6, galaxy z fold6, galaxy z flip6, galaxy-z-flip6
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment