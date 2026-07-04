Save $798 On Samsung's Flagship Dolby Atmos Soundbar For 4th of July





If you have ever been tempted to pay full price for an audio product, don't do it. Audio gear is notorious for having inflated MSRPs and unlike game consoles and certain PC parts like memory and storage, there are no market conditions that are driving up the price. Just the opposite, deals abound, including a big discount on Samsung's top Dolby Atmos wireless soundbar set.

Samsung HW-Q990H 11.1.4-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar Is 40% Off

Samsung's HW-Q990H/ZC 11.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar that is on sale for $1,199.99 at Woot (40% off, save $798). Fourth of July fireworks are sure to bring lots of explosions this holiday weekend, just not necessarily from your television if you're still relying on your TV's built-in speakers. You could change that withthat is on sale for





This is Samsung's newest flagship wireless soundbar with all of the bells and whistles, including Dolby Atmos 3D sound that bounces audio off of your ceiling and walls for added immersion. If you own a compatible Samsung TV, you can also tap into your set's built-in speakers via Samsung's Q-Symphony feature, though even without it, Samsung's soundbars sound great.





I'm rocking an older flagship model (Q990C) that predates Samsung's move to using HDMI 2.1 passthrough ports, which it started doing with the Q990D. Having those on the Q990H that's offered up here gives you more flexibility for how you hook up your devices, and is especially handy if you own a Microsoft Xbox Series X|S and/or a Sony PlayStation 5 console.





What you get here is a wireless soundbar with up, front, and side-firing speakers, plus a pair of satellite speakers that wirelessly connect to the soundbar and a compact wireless subwoofer (sealed) with dual-firing 8-inch drivers.

Save Even More With Samsung's Previous-Gen Flagship Soundbar









Samsung's HW-Q990F/ZA Dolby Atmos soundbar for $967.99 at Woot (52% off, save $1,030). One of the tricks of the trade when it comes to shopping for PC hardware is to wait for a new generation release, then purchase the previous-generation model at a steep discount. That works with products like soundbars, too. Case in point, you can snagfor





That amounts to a $232 difference between the current Q990H flagship and last year's top model. So, what do you lose going back a generation? Not much. According to our friends at Rtings , the newer Q990H is "largely unchanged" from the Q990F with "no ostensible difference in hardware" between the two.





Instead, the changes come down to software-based tweaks. The newer model adds a Sound Elevation feature to boost dialog and improves upon the SpaceFit Sound Pro feature that calibrates the speakers to your room. It also adds an Auto Volume feature to suppress sudden noise spikes.





If none of those things excite you, the Q990F for $232 less (and 52% off MSRP) is a solid bargain and still every bit of a flagship wireless soundbar.





Samsung's HW-Q990F/ZC for $887.99 at Woot (56% off, save $1,110). The ZC designation just means it is intended for the Canadian market, but otherwise it is the same soundbar as the ZA. You still get a 90-day warranty from Woot, so you're not really losing anything here, you're just saving more money. Still not enough of a savings? Well check this out—you can scorefor. The ZC designation just means it is intended for the Canadian market, but otherwise it is the same soundbar as the ZA. You still get a 90-day warranty from Woot, so you're not really losing anything here, you're just saving more money.





Here are some more soundbar deals: