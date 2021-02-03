Save Up To $400 On RTX Powered Gaming Laptops With These Smoking Hot Deals



A new generation of high-powered gaming laptops is on the horizon, so on the surface, it may not seem like the best time to buy. And that is true if paying full price. However, retailers have started to clear out inventory to make room for the new stuff, paving the way for some fantastic deals on current generation hardware. Like a hefty $400 discount on Dell's G7 with a 300Hz display (1080p).





You can findmarked down to $1,299.99 at Best Buy right now (down from $1,699.99). That is an enticing price for the hardware and form factor—this one takes aim at people like myself who still appreciate and gravitate towards a larger 17.3-inch display.





The fast refresh rate stands out and clearly designates this one for competitive gamers who are into the esports scene. Taking full advantage of a 300Hz refresh rate is a tall ask for demanding titles, but in lighter weight games, churning out triple-digit framerates is certainly possible, with the right hardware.





In this case, Dell pairs an Intel 10th Gen Core i7-10750H with a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. The latter is a full-power variant (read: not Max-Q), so you get the full performance benefits of the 2070. It also features 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) connectivity, and an RGB backlit keyboard.

Save $200 On An Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop





If you are looking for something thinner, lighter, and a bit more affordable, you can snag an ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,149.99 at Best Buy (down from $1,349.99). AS the model name implies, this is a 14-inch gaming laptop (120Hz, 1080p), with more of a balance between power and portability.





To that end, it pairs an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor with a GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU. It's a less powerful system compared to the G7, but not slow by any means—the Zen 2 chip is a fast performance, there is plenty of pep in the GPU's step, with the Max-Q designation paving the way for a thinner chassis.





Other features include 16GB of RAM, a sizable 1TB SSD, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. According to ASUS, you can squeeze out up to 10 hours of battery life from this laptop. You can expect far less when gaming, but for productivity chores, it's a respectable metric.

Save $400 On An MSI GS66 With A GeForce RTX 2070





One other discounted gaming laptop model that caught our eye is MSI's GS66 10SE, priced at $1,099.99 at Best Buy (down from $1,499.99). This one splits the difference between the two other models, with a typical 15.6-inch form factor design (1080p), and a manageable 144Hz refresh rate.





It's not a hulking laptop, measuring 0.7 inches thick and weighing 4.63 pounds. That is not back breaking by any stretch. On the inside, it's powered by an Intel Core i7-10750H processor a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. It also features 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. And like the others, it embraces the Wi-Fi 6 standard for wireless connectivity. An RGB keyboard is icing on the cake.

