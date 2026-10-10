Save $200 On All M5 MacBook Airs, $600 On M5 MacBook Pro At Amazon

Apple MacBook Air - Image: Apple

Could you use a new laptop for work or school? If so and assuming you're interested in jumping into Apple's ecosystem, you can score hundreds of dollars in savings on a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro powered by the company's custom Arm-based M5 silicon. Yes, we're living in the post-price hike era and even the latest discounts reflect that, but on some of these models, the current sale brings pricing down to the cheapest they've been in months.

13.6-Inch Apple MacBook Air Is $200 Off

13.6-inch MacBook Air, which is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon (15% save, save $200). While not the cheapest ever, this is the lowest we've seen it sell for since June. One of them is the, which is on sale for. While not the cheapest ever, this is the lowest we've seen it sell for since June.





It features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2560x1664 resolution and up to 500 nits of brightness. Inside is Apple's M5 chip configured with a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. It also comes with 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD).





Beyond the core specs, you get cutting-edge connectivity with onboard Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 support, along with Touch ID support, a quad-speaker system with spatial audio support, a backlit Magic keyboard, and up to 18 hours of battery life.





Here are some other models that are on sale:

16.2-Inch Apple MacBook Pro Is $500 Off

Apple MacBook Pro - Image: Apple





16.2-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,499 at Amazon (17% off, save $500), which again is one of the lowest prices we've seen in months. If you want a bit more firepower, stepping up to the latest-generation MacBook Pro is an option, and it too is on sale across several configurations. The baseis on sale for, which again is one of the lowest prices we've seen in months.





This one features a bigger 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a 3456x2234 resolution, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits of brightness.





On the inside, it steps up to Apple's custom M5 Pro processor, which in this configuration consists of an 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine.





Other specs include 24GB of unified memory, a 1TB SSD, Touch ID support, a six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers and spatial audio support, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 wireless connectivity, three Thunderbolt 5 ports, an SDXC card slot, and up to 24 hours of battery life.





Here are some more discounted MacBook Pro models:







