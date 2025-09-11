Sapphire Returns To Global Motherboard Market With These Nitro And Pulse Models
The new motherboards cover AMD's B850A, B850M, A620AM, B650M-E, and A520M-E chipsets. The Sapphire Nitro+ B850M WiFi 7 has a retail price of $189, is on the upper end of these new motherboards. Thankfully, its price is a bit budget friendly, which is refreshing in a world where hardware prices have skyrocketed in recent times.
This motherboard features support for socket AM5 CPUs, like the others in the lineup. Wi-Fi 7, PCIe 5.0 M.2 support, along with dual channel 8000MHz memory (OC) are also features on tap here. Considering the $189 price, its 12+2+1 Phase CPU power with 55A per phase is more than adequate to handle the AM5 CPUs. Lastly, it does have what Sapphire calls "Dynamic ARGB," always a nice feature for many enthusiasts to display the hardware with aplomb.
Since a motherboard is something that typically lasts a long time with AMD CPUs, the Nitro+ at $50 more seems like a good value for the extra feature set over the Pulse. Sapphire also has the $99 Pulse A620AM, which is a very entry-level budget friendly price. While you won't get PCIe Gen 5 or W-iFi 7, it still supports the same AMD AM5 CPUs. With a 6+2+1 Phase CPU power, it should still handle stock CPU loads fairly competently short of more extreme examples. It also features dual M.2 slots at PCIe 3.0 and 4.0, making this a good value for an entry-level build.
Motherboards can quickly reach several hundreds of dollars in price for incremental features, so these are a refreshing addition to the marketplace with all of these Sapphire models under the $189 threshold without missing any major key features.