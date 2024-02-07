CATEGORIES
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Falls To Its Lowest Price Ever, Undercutting The RTX 4070 Ti

by Paul LillyWednesday, February 07, 2024, 09:26 AM EDT
Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XT on a blue and gray background with a pulse line underneath.
There's some moving and shaking going on in the discrete graphics card market. AMD and NVIDIA have both introduced new models in recent weeks and months, though it's the launch of the latter's GeForce RTX 40 Super series refresh that is triggering some price adjustments (or price corrections, if you will) in the marketplace. The latest example of this is a timely discount on AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT.

While not an official price drop across the board, you can snag the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT (20GB) for $699.99 at Newegg right now. It's also been slashed to the same price on Amazon, though it's currently out of stock and who knows if it will come back. Regardless, you're looking at a purported $150+ price drop.

Backside of Sapphire's Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card.

We say 'purported' because even though AMD recently slashed the price from $899 to $849, we've spotted cheaper options by some of its hardware partners, like PowerColor's Hellhound model that's on sale for $749.99 at Amazon and XFX's Speedster MERC310 that currently goes for $724.99.

That's all to say, there's some murkiness as to what the actual price of the Radeon RX 7900 XT truly is these days. Even so, the Sapphire model is the lowest we've seen it. Equally as important, the discount places the Radeon RX 7900 XT below the cost of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Does that mean you should snatch it up at this price while you still can?

It really depends on what games you play and how interested you are in ray tracing. Check out our GeForce RTX 4070 Ti review for benchmark comparisons, but to the point, the Radeon RX 7900 XT is generally faster in rasterized gaming, and slower when flipping on the ray tracing toggle. And if you have an extra Benjamin to throw at your graphics card, there's the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super ($799 MSRP) to consider.

Having options is never a bad thing, though, and at this price, the Radeon RX 7900 XT is suddenly a viable option once again. It's just not the only option.
