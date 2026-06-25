Sanrivatti's Radical Hypercar Concept Puts A Superbike Twist On Seating





Founded by automotive engineer Santiago Sánchez Rivero (an alumnus of low-volume Dutch sports car manufacturer Donkervoort), Sanrivatti is making waves with its radical "Apex Position." Rather than the conventional upright seating arrangement, Sanviratti's concept forces the driver into a central, head-forward, almost prone position, which should sound totally familiar to motorcycle enthusiasts.













The setup directly mirrors the ergonomics of a MotoGP rider tucked tightly over a superbike. The driver lies face down and stretched forward, with their feet positioned far back and legs likely straddling the transmission/battery tunnel, theoretically enabling them to use their balance, posture, and body weight to become an active participant in the driving dynamics.

Rivero believes that traditional automotive cockpits, regardless of how advanced they are, inherently isolate the driver from the vehicle through layers of seating packaging, electronic systems, and historical automotive convention. By leaning forward directly into the machine, the connection between human and asphalt becomes immediate, physical, more instinctive.









Nonetheless, Sanrivatti's bold idea is being backed by serious industry muscle. Its leadership team is filled with automotive heavyweights, such as Paul Arkesden, former VP of Engineering at Singer Vehicle Design and the program leader for the McLaren P1 hypercar , and Geoff Dowding, a former director at both Bentley and Lotus.



