SanDisk Optimus SSDs Replace WD Black And Blue With Bold Design & Tiered Performance





SanDisk is bidding farewell to its WD Black and WD Blue storage brands and replacing them with its new Optimus line, which it has broken down into three performance tiers: Optimus, Optimus GX, and Optimus GX Pro. A bolder design accompanies the rebrand, but what this really indicates for consumers is that SanDisk is keeping the storage party going for gamers, creators, and professionals.





That's not something to be taken for granted after Micron retired its Crucial brand from the consumer segment so that it can fully commit to the data center, having been drawn by AI's insatiable (and more lucrative) demand for memory and storage.





This was also a long time coming. SanDisk and Western Digital became intertwined when the latter purchased the former for $19 billion in 2016 (the deal was announced in 2015 ). Then in 2023, Western Digital announced plans to split its hard disk drive (HDD) and flash memory storage businesses into separate companies, effectively spinning off its SSD division. That move was finalized in October 2025, with SanDisk taking full control of Western Digital's existing flash storage products and operating as a separate entity.





Fast forward to CES 2026 and SanDisk is ready to unveil its rebranded SSD lines, all under the new Optimus banner.





"The SanDisk Optimus brand redefines what performance means for consumer needs," said Heidi Arkinstall, VP Global Consumer Brand and Digital Marketing at Sandisk. "Our products span multiple segments and with this change we are making it easier for consumers to find the right solution for their needs."









Starting at the bottom and working our way up, the standard Optimus line replaces the WD Blue line, including the WD Blue SN5100, and takes aim at content creators and/or anyone seeking a more affordable storage solution.





The next tier up is the Optimus GX for gamers, which replaces the WD Black models, including the WD Black SN7100.





Then at the top is the Optimus GX Pro. This is SanDisk's flagship SSD line for consumers for gamers, developers, and professionals in search of more performance. These replace the higher-end WD Black models, including the WD Black SN8100.











