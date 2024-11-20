Samsung's Wear OS 5 Is Headed To More Galaxy Watches And It's About Time

If you happen to own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro, plus Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic, you're in for a treat. Samsung announced that it's finally updating these Wear OS watches with One UI 6, which is the company's skin over the latest Wear OS 5.















Up front, One UI 6 brings new factory watch faces and a revised double pinch gesture (moved into a more prominent location in Settings rather than locked under Accessibility settings before this). The gesture can then be customized to perform certain actions. For those using their watches with Galaxy phones and/or Galaxy Rings , there's better synergy between devices too, such as AI-generated "Suggested replies"