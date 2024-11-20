Samsung's Wear OS 5 Is Headed To More Galaxy Watches And It's About Time
With One UI 6, there's a stronger emphasis on health and fitness. The much-anticipated sleep apnea detection function is onboard after being cleared by the FDA, and so is Energy Score, which shows overall energy/recovery levels based off of your physical and exercise exertion. More in line with pure activity watches from Garmin and Coros, for example, the new UI introduces Workout Routine and Race features. With the former users can create custom workouts, whereas Race allows runners and cyclists to compare past and present workouts and make adjustments from there.
Prior to this announcement, only Samsung's latest watches like the Galaxy Watch Ultra rocked One UI 6. We came away highly impressed with the watches power efficiency, tank-like build, fantastic display, and above average monitoring. Thus, it's probably a good thing that cheaper and smaller Galaxy Watches are receiving the new OS, especially for folks who have lamenting over the Ultra's exorbitant price and size (but wanting most of its capabilities).