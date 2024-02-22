Samsung's One UI 6.1 Update Will Expand Galaxy AI To These Devices
For better or worse, Samsung's Galaxy AI will be making its way across more Galaxy devices as part of the new One UI 6.1 update. The brand new Galaxy S24 series got to enjoy Galaxy AI first, but now four product lines in the Samsung stable will be able to partake in some mobile AI smarts along with some genuinely handy feature drops.
Making good on its promise to make AI more accessible to its products, Samsung will be bringing AI-powered features—currently found in the S24 series—to the S23 series (including the S23 FE), Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and the Tab S9 series. Coming as part of the One UI 6.1 software update, owners get to experiment with Google's Circle to Search, which allows searching merely by circling, highlighting, or scribbling on an object of interest. You can basically think of Circle to Search as a more fun and intentional feature very similar to Google Lens.
Another trio of features include Generative Edit, Instant Slow-Mo, and the self-explanatory Edit Suggestion focus on image editing. Generative Edit allows you to reposition and resize object in photos, sometimes with interesting results. Instant Slow-Mo takes regular videos and leverages AI to generate extra frames to create more convincing slow-motion effects.
These much-hyped about AI features (including live translators and interpreters and chat assistant) will have a combination of local and cloud-level processing. And just like what's been reported with the S24, the services are free for the time being, but there's a chance Samsung might institute a paywall to access some AI functions in 2025. We still think that's ridiculous, but even Google is doing it with Gemini.
Still, let's not forget that One UI 6.1 will also bring some useful additions such as adaptive color tone for displays, widgets on the Always On Display, and the change from Nearly Share to a more open Quick Share protocol.