Samsung's The Premiere 8K Projector Just Pulled Off An Industry First Achievement

by Aaron LeongFriday, December 13, 2024, 10:16 AM EDT
Samsung's fantastic The Premiere 8K projector has just received the world's first 8K Association (8KA) certification after being deemed worthy in areas like resolution, brightness, contrast, color gamut, HDR, and 8K upscaling capabilities, as well as audio. Does this certification also mean that the projector may finally be hitting the sales floor soon? The wait is killing us.

When Samsung's The Premiere 8K ultra-short throw (UST) projector, well, premiered at CES 2023, people at the show were seen salivating uncontrollably and prostrating to their gods praying that Samsung would release it into the wild quickly. But here we are at year's end still waiting patiently for this impressive machine to go on sale.

However, Samsung may be readying the projector for the market after announcing that The Premiere was bestowed the first-ever 8KA certification for excellence in all the categories tested. 8KA's panel is held by representatives from leading technology companies dedicated to standardizing and advancing the adoption of 8K tech. Under the certification standards, the Samsung projector was said to excel in resolution, brightness, contrast, HDR, 8K upscaling, color gamut, and audio.

Beyond the certification however, the The Premiere is a beast. It's the first projector with 8K wireless streaming, so no messy wires to deal with. Being an ultra-short throw device means that the projector can sit mere inches away from a wall, while projecting images (presumably) greater than an equivalent 150-inches television display. The Samsung projector also boasts 4,500 lumens, so viewing by an open window at daytime shouldn't be a problem.

Now, even if the fact that resolution (7680 x 4320, according to Samsung) doesn't equate to picture quality, Samsung tends not to screw around with its flagships, so it's probably certain that the tuning would be done right. USTs have a this quirky behavior where, because of how they work, tend to produce images with reduced contrast ratio, so we hope that the 8KA certification in the contrast category accounted for that. 

So far nothing is known about the price of The Premiere 8K, although we wouldn't be too surprised to see at least $16k price tag. Current 8K models from JVC, for example, go for $15-16k. 
