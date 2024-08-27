CATEGORIES
Samsung’s New Ultra-Short Throw Laser Projectors Beam 4K HDR At Up To 130 Inches

by Tim SweezyTuesday, August 27, 2024, 10:44 AM EDT
Samsung has announced its new ultra-short throw laser projectors, the Premiere 9 and the Premiere 7. The company touts the new projectors as bringing cutting-edge laser technology to the living room.

Projectors make extremely large screens possible nearly anywhere there is a surface to project the image onto. Last year, Samsung announced its portable Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub projector, which made it easy to project video games onto about any surface throughout a home, even including a ceiling. More recently, Hisense unveiled its first ultra-short throw projector made for Xbox gaming.

Samsung is not necessarily going after gamers with its newest projectors, but is still looking up the projector game with Premiere 9 and Premiere 7 ultra-short throw projectors, which can beam big images from short distances.

“The Premiere lineup is set to redefine the premium home cinema experience by combining our advanced laser technology with cutting-edge, user-friendly features that offer stunning picture quality and immersive sound,” remarked Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “As we continue to innovate, we envision a future where our products transform everyday living spaces into immersive entertainment hubs, setting new standards for home entertainment.”

Samsung The Premiere 9 and Premiere 7 Projectors

The Premiere 9 features triple laser technology for what the company says delivers enhanced color accuracy and brightness, while both models offer ultra-short throw capabilities and 4K resolution on screens—up to a mammoth 130-inches for the Premiere 9 and up to 120-inches for the Premiere 7. The projectors offer color gamut coverage of 154% (Premiere 9) and 100% (Premiere 7) of the DCI-P3 standard, and both offer HDR10+ support. The Premiere 9 has a maximum brightness of 3,450 ISO lumens, and the Premiere 7 offers 2,500 ISO lumens.

The Premiere projectors are also equipped with AI picture enhancements, including AI Upscaling and Vision Booster. AI Upscaling provides content in stunning 4K resolution, regardless of its original quality. Vision Booster automatically adjusts brightness and contrast in various lighting conditions for optimal picture quality.

Sound is delivered through built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos technology in both models, providing what Samsung refers to as “a true home theater experience without the need for additional sound equipment.” While the Premiere 9 features 40W 2.2.2 channel up-firing speakers, the Premiere 7 offers up 30W 2.2ch speakers for Samsung claims is an expansive sound experience.

Other features included with the Premiere projectors include Samsung Tizen OS, Samsung Gaming Hub, as well as other features to enhance the viewing and hearing experience.

The Samsung Premiere projectors are available to order on Samsung’s website. The 120-inch Premiere 7 has a price tag of $2,999.99, while the 130-inch Premiere 9 comes at a cost of $5,999.99.
