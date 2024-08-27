Samsung’s New Ultra-Short Throw Laser Projectors Beam 4K HDR At Up To 130 Inches





Projectors make extremely large screens possible nearly anywhere there is a surface to project the image onto. Last year, Samsung announced its portable Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub projector, which made it easy to project video games onto about any surface throughout a home, even including a ceiling. More recently, Hisense unveiled its first ultra-short throw projector made for Xbox gaming.





Samsung is not necessarily going after gamers with its newest projectors, but is still looking up the projector game with Premiere 9 and Premiere 7 ultra-short throw projectors, which can beam big images from short distances.





