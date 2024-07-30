CATEGORIES
home News

Hisense Unveils First Ultra Short Throw Projector Made For Xbox Gaming, Supports 240Hz

by Paul LillyTuesday, July 30, 2024, 08:50 AM EDT
Hisense Laser Cinema PX3-Pro projector beaming a Halo image while a gamer sits on a couch.
We're starting to see more projectors aimed at gamers, though mostly from ViewSonic, which recently unveiled its LX700-4K RGB model. Now, however, Hisense is getting in on the action with its new Laser Cinema PX3-Pro. According to Hisense, it has the distinction of being the world's first ultra-short throw projector with the 'Designed for Xbox' designation.

It looks sleek too, at least from the renders we've seen—more like a set-top box than a typical projector. Hisense's model can't throw a massive 300-inch display like the LX700-4K RGB, but it can still manage a respectable (and adjustable) display image of around 80 to 150 inches, also in a 4K resolution and up to a 240Hz refresh rate.

Hisense PX3-Pro projector on a gray gradient background.

"With the big picture experience of the PX3-PRO, imagine splitting your viewing into parallel screens for marathon two-gamer weekend fun. For those extreme hardcore gaming experiences, processing response times of under 6 micro-seconds are enhanced by MEMC technology, ensuring buttery smooth, lag and blur-free fast-action gaming," Hisense says.

Detailed specifications are slightly hard to come by, though interestingly enough, Hisense had previously announced this same model a few months ago. The original press release only mentioned gaming as an aside. Undoubtedly, though, that 240Hz refresh rate that Hisense is now advertising applies to gaming at 1080p.

Assuming this is the same model as previously announced, this is another RGB model with a triple laser setup (red, green, and blue). Other specs include a brightness rating of 3,000 ANSI Lumens, 50W front-firing speakers powered by Harmon Kardon, Dolby Atmos support, HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG), Google TV baked in, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Wired connectivity options including a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports with auto low latency mode (ALLM) support, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB ports (1x USB 3.0 and 1x USB 2.0), a LAN port, an analog audio output, and an optical output.

Hisense's updated PX3-Pro press release doesn't list a price, but several projector retail specialists have it listed for $3,499.
Tags:  Gaming, Xbox, Projector, Hisense, px3-pro
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment