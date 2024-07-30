Hisense Unveils First Ultra Short Throw Projector Made For Xbox Gaming, Supports 240Hz





We're starting to see more projectors aimed at gamers, though mostly from ViewSonic, which recently unveiled its LX700-4K RGB model. Now, however, Hisense is getting in on the action with its new Laser Cinema PX3-Pro. According to Hisense, it has the distinction of being the world's first ultra-short throw projector with the 'Designed for Xbox' designation.





It looks sleek too, at least from the renders we've seen—more like a set-top box than a typical projector. Hisense's model can't throw a massive 300-inch display like the LX700-4K RGB, but it can still manage a respectable (and adjustable) display image of around 80 to 150 inches, also in a 4K resolution and up to a 240Hz refresh rate.













"With the big picture experience of the PX3-PRO, imagine splitting your viewing into parallel screens for marathon two-gamer weekend fun. For those extreme hardcore gaming experiences, processing response times of under 6 micro-seconds are enhanced by MEMC technology, ensuring buttery smooth, lag and blur-free fast-action gaming," Hisense says.







Detailed specifications are slightly hard to come by, though interestingly enough, Hisense had previously announced this same model a few months ago. The original press release only mentioned gaming as an aside. Undoubtedly, though, that 240Hz refresh rate that Hisense is now advertising applies to gaming at 1080p.





Assuming this is the same model as previously announced, this is another RGB model with a triple laser setup (red, green, and blue). Other specs include a brightness rating of 3,000 ANSI Lumens, 50W front-firing speakers powered by Harmon Kardon, Dolby Atmos support, HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG), Google TV baked in, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.







Wired connectivity options including a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports with auto low latency mode (ALLM) support, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB ports (1x USB 3.0 and 1x USB 2.0), a LAN port, an analog audio output, and an optical output.





