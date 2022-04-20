CATEGORIES
Samsung's Pokemon Themed Galaxy Z Flip3 Looks Adorable But Can You Buy It?

by Brittany GoettingWednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:48 AM EDT
Gotta catch ‘em all? Samsung will soon drop a Pokémon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 set. Samsung has labeled this bundle the “greatest collaboration ever.” Unfortunately the adorable set will likely be available in limited quantities and only in certain countries.

The Pokémon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 bundle includes a Pokémon-themed device, a “Pokémon Pouch” with a lanyard strap that resembles a Pokédex, Pikachu picture case (with a Pokémon Custom Pack), a Pikachu Clear Cover Set, a Pikachu keychain, and a Poké Ball stand that is similar to a PopSocket. If you are not a fan of Pikachu, you can switch out the image in the picture case with a picture of Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Snorlax, or Mew. The device will also come preloaded with Pokémon ringtones and wallpapers.

It is unclear when the set will be available for purchase, but there is currently a timer on the website counting down to April 25th. We would therefore imagine that the device will at least be available for preorder on that day. We do not yet know anything about pricing, but the Galaxy Z Flip3 typically costs around $1,000 USD.

Samsung released the Thom Browne bundles of the Fold3 and Flip3 this past summer and only had 3,500 units for sale. There will possibly be more Pokémon Galaxy Z Fold3 sets as they hit on nostalgia. At the moment, it seems probable that the set will only be available in South Korea as there is no indication that it will be for sale elsewhere. This will certainly be a disappointment to Pokémon fans throughout the world who want to get their hands on this set.

Samsung also has options for consumers who want to personalize the color scheme of their device. The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition allows owners to customize the look of their device with various color combinations. Samsung purportedly researched current and future color trends and tested thousands of colors to determine which colors would best complement one another and have lasting power. Samsung remarked, “Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most.”

Top image courtesy of Samsung
Tags:  Samsung, pokemon, (krx:005930), samsung galaxy z flip3
