Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition Lets You Trick Out Your Folding Phone

Feeling in a creative mood? Samsung is hoping to tap into that feeling by bringing its first bespoke experience to Galaxy devices, starting with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. It's really a fancy way of saying buyers who are interested in Samsung's latest Flip series handset can customize the look with dozens of color combinations.





"Today’s customers are multi-faceted, and we believe their technology should reflect their unique lifestyles," said Stephanie Choi, SVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. "Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most."









We've already dubbed the stylish handset as "an incredibly cool and supremely functional folding phone" in our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review , but having more color options and the ability to personalize the aesthetic is certainly appreciated. And it starts on the external chassis.





Interestingly, Samsung says it tested thousands of color options in its search find hues that would complement each other no matter what the combination. It also "researched current and future color trends and analyzed sociocultural trends to anticipate changes in customers' preferences and needs."









The result of that effort is customers have access to 49 possible color combinations. Starting with a black or silver frame, buyers can then choose black, yellow, pink, white, or back for the front (top) and back (bottom) colors. If a buyer changes their mind later, they can change the colors again on the back panel at varying costs, starting at $79.





It's not clear if Samsung will expand its bespoke initiative to other smartphones. For now, it's only available for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, with the Bespoke Edition running $1,099. That's $100 more than the regular model. It will also come with special edition packaging (in case anyone cares), along with a Bespoke Edition wallpaper and Cover Screen that match the color selections. A year of Samsung Care+ is included as well.



