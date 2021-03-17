Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G And A72 Bring Sweet Flagship Features To The Mid-Range





Although all three smartphones have leaked in various forms over the past few weeks, Samsung today announced the launch of the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72. As has been the case with previous mid-range Galaxy A-Series launches, Samsung added even more high-end features.

In the case of this new trio of devices, the Galaxy A52 5G is the mid-range flagship, as it offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (matching the Galaxy S21 family). That is a big step up from the previous 60Hz displays that have graced Galaxy A-Series smartphones. As its name implies, a 5G modem is included with the A52 5G, which gives you access to next-generation cellular networks. Samsung doesn't specify, however, if mmWave bands will be supported in addition to the requisite sub-6GHz bands.

The Galaxy A52 loses the 5G connectivity and gets by with a 90Hz panel with the exact FHD+ resolution. Finally, the Galaxy A72 steps into the fray with a slightly larger 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display.





An unspecified 8-core SoC powers all three smartphones with six efficiency cores operating at 1.8GHz and two high-performance cores running at 2.3GHz. The Galaxy A52 can be had in 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB RAM configurations paired with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 feature 6GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB SKUs. Unlike their more expensive Galaxy S21 siblings, the new family still includes a MicroSD slot supporting up to 1TB cards.

Each smartphone has a 32MP selfie camera mounted in the center of the display and a quad-camera arrangement on the back. The Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72 feature a 64MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. The fourth camera on the former two is a 5MP depth sensor, while the latter opts for an 8MP telephoto sensor (3x).





The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G feature a 4,500 mAh battery, while the larger Galaxy A72 bumps that to 5,000 mAh. All of them support 25W fast charging, although there's no mention of wireless charging support.

"Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That's why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A series to democratize Galaxy innovations for everyone," said Dr. TM Roh, Samsung President and Head of Mobile Communications Business. "The Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 encapsulate the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price."

At this point, we don't know the pricing for the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, or Galaxy A72. Last year's Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A51 5G started at $399 and $499, respectively, to give you an idea of how things might shake out with this new generation. We should also note that pricing for those smartphones plummeted shortly after launch.