Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Mid-Range Phone Rumored With Flagship-Caliber 120Hz Display





Samsung has gone all-in with high refresh rate displays in its flagship devices (the Galaxy S21 family features 120Hz displays), and now the company is looking to spread the love to more affordable members of its smartphone lineup. A new report alleges that both the upcoming Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will be equipped with faster 90Hz displays.

This would mark the first time that a Galaxy device has used a 90Hz display, which is a half-step between standard 60Hz panels and 120Hz panels. Samsung skipped right over 90Hz when it went to 120Hz initially with the Galaxy S20 family in 2020. Given that the South Korean company is looking to get high refresh rate panels to a lower price point, it makes sense that it would want to go with 90Hz. This should also help to cut down on a dramatic hit to battery life.

According to SamMobile, both the A52 and A72 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset, which is a low-end SoC with an integrated Snapdragon X15 4G LTE modem. However, Samsung isn't going to stop there when it comes to pushing past the 60Hz refresh rate barrier.

The report goes on indicate that Samsung will also launch the Galaxy A52 5G, which will in most respects look nearly identical to the Galaxy A52 from the outside. However, on the inside, it will feature a more powerful Snapdragon 750G SoC. Not only does the Snapdragon 750G feature an integrated Snapdragon X52 5G modem, but it is powerful enough to drive a FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which matches Samsung's flagship phones.

SamMobile goes on to say that the display measures 6.5 inches across, and will have a 32MP selfie camera mounted within a hole punch cutout along with an integrated fingerprint sensor. There are said to be four cameras on the back (64MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, 5mp depth), while a 4,500 mAh battery should provide lengthy runtimes for the affordable device.

The Galaxy A51 (pictured at the top of this article) launched last year priced at $399, and quickly fell to sub-$300 range within a few weeks. We'd imagine that the Galaxy A52 would launch around the same price, with the A51 5G perhaps hitting the $499 price point. If this report is accurate, the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 are set to debut in March.