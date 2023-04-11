Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Base Model Tipped For An Exciting Display Upgrade
If you've been interested in upgrading to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, especially the base model, you'll be happy to know that this time Samsung is expected to bring its vaunted AMOLED panels to the entire lineup for the first time.
If Ross Young from DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) is correct, the base 11-inch model of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 will sport an AMOLED panel, putting it on par with the Tab S9 Plus and S9 Ultra. Of course, besides having larger displays (12.4-inch and 14.6-inch, respectively), the higher-priced versions could likely trump the standard Tab S9 in terms of display specs, such as peak brightness, resolution, and refresh rate capabilities.
Nonetheless, this little nugget of news could be a reason for fans and potential buyers of the tablet to rejoice. In the current Tab S8 series for example, the base S8 comes with an LCD panel. To obtain an AMOLED display, consumers either had to fork up nearly an extra $200 for the S8 Plus, although many turned away because they preferred the smaller form factor of the standard model. Including AMOLED panels across the S9 tablet line could prove to be a smart business decision on Samsung's part, as long as they keep prices in check.
It is also expected that the S9 Plus and S9 Ultra (and by extension, the base model as well) to carry over much of the S8's design language; at the very least, the camera housing now seems to be styled to match those on the S23 phones. That said, most of the meaningful changes is expected to be focused on the internals. The Ultra is said to carry a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 16GB DDR5X RAM, and holds an IP68 water-dust rating. At this point, it's still up in the air regarding retail prices and launch date for the tablets, so stay tuned to this space for the latest updates.