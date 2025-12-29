Samsung's Galaxy S28 Could Ditch Snapdragon And Go All-In With Exynos
Aaron Leong
Monday, December 29, 2025, 12:20 PM EDT
For multiple generations, Samsung has used a mix of Qualcomm Snapdragon and its own Exynos SoCs in its Galaxy devices, depending on the region or price/performance target, but rumors are swirling that suggest Samsung plans to shift completely to in-house silicon by 2028.
Samsung keeps adding in-house silicon blocks. Makes it even harder to believe Exynos exists just for 25% of Galaxy S. Exynos 2600 taking ~25% in S26 looks like a starting point, not an end state. You don’t pour money into in-house CPU and GPU design for a permanent minority role.
According to some insiders, Samsung plans to use its own Exynos chips in more devices moving forward. Come 2028, Samsung will reportedly make its self-developed silicon the primary engine for its flagship devices worldwide in a move to be more vertically integrated, like Apple. By reducing its reliance on Qualcomm (or other OEMs, for that matter), Samsung can tighten its grip on hardware-software optimization, much like Apple has done with its A-series chips. Early rumors suggest that the Exynos 2800 could serve as a starting point, as Samsung incrementally improves Exynos in an attempt to bring it up to parity with other SoCs.
While current Exynos-equipped devices rely on external IP for graphics, rumors are surfacing that Samsung is deep in development of its own custom GPU. As far-fetched as it may sound, moving away from AMD’s Radeon-based RDNA architecture or ARM’s Mali designs in favor of a bespoke, in-house graphics engine would allow Samsung to tailor its silicon for specific use cases and better differentiate its products from other Android devices.
The smartphone landscape of 2028 could look radically different. If fact, Samsung's entire product portfolio could look drastically different; imagine bespoke Samsung silicon with in-house CPUs and GPUs in products ranging from TVs, phones, tablets, robots, etc. For consumers, this future could translate to a more cohesive experience throughout Samsung's ecosystem of products, though it remains to be seen if the Exynos-all-in strategy comes to fruition and can actually compete with subsequent iterations of Qualcomm's Snapdragon, let alone Qualcomm's modems.