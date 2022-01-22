CATEGORIES
home News
by Lane BabuderSaturday, January 22, 2022, 04:21 PM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Hasn’t Even Launched Yet But You Can Preorder It Now

samsung galaxy s22 weibo
Are you the kind of person who loves bleeding edge flagship smartphones? Samsung sure hopes so because they're already allowing pre-orders for their next Galaxy S phone, the Samsung Galaxy S22.

If you do opt to pre-order you will get benefits such as a $50 Samsung store credit redeemable for other Galaxy Products during the pre-order process, as well as other benefits that only the early birds will have access to.


Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of MX Business at Samsung, in a recent blog post, stated that with every generation of a Samsung Galaxy device Samsung has introduced features that "...redefine the entire mobile category." and continued to tease that Samsung will "...rewrite the future of smartphones once again."

TM Roh Editorial Image
Dr. TM Roh - Samsung

Though we are not entirely certain of the exact details of these next Galaxy flagship devices, this comes a little bit of a surprise with rumors in the market that the manufacturer has decided to drop Exynos in favor of Snapdragon for the Samsung Galaxy S22. However, Samsung did officially unveil the Exynos 2200 on the 18th last week, though it wasn't explicitly stated it would make it to the Galaxy S22. Samsung is well known in the mobile space for making high quality products not just in smartphones but numerous other markets as well, such as displays, memory and storage, appliances, TVs and more. 

The company is expected to provide more details on the new flagship devices at their Unpacked event in February. As an aside, in addition to being able to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 you also will be able to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

Top image, credit: weibo
Tags:  Samsung, Mobile, galaxy s22, samsung galaxy s22
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment